Trump Threatens to Double Tariffs on Mexico Over Alleged Migrant Caravans

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has threatened to immediately double tariffs on Mexican imports unless Mexico takes action to stop what he described as large migrant caravans heading toward the US southern border.

In a Thursday post on his Truth Social platform, Trump demanded that Mexican authorities prevent the alleged migrant movements, warning that failure to do so would result in an immediate increase in tariffs.

“Mexico must stop them, now, and if they do not do so, the tariffs on Mexico will be immediately doubled,” Trump wrote, adding that “there will be no leniency.”

Trump linked his warning to Tuesday’s midterm elections, in which Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress and secured several key governorships. He claimed that the perceived electoral setback for Republicans had encouraged renewed attempts by migrants to enter the United States.

The US president alleged that large migrant caravans were organizing and preparing to travel through Mexico toward the American border, accusing foreign countries of sending individuals whom Washington does not want to accept.

Trump said Mexican authorities, the US Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] had all been notified of his warning.

He also directed his remarks toward Texas officials, specifically mentioning incoming Democratic Governor Gina Hinojosa, who defeated incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

The threat comes amid renewed tensions over US immigration policy and trade relations with Mexico, with Trump once again using tariffs as leverage to pressure the neighboring country into tightening border controls.

Mexico’s government had not issued an immediate response to Trump’s tariff warning or his allegations concerning the reported migrant caravans.