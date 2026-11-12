Hamas Condemns “Israeli” Strike on Nasser Hospital as War Crime

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned an airstrike by “Israeli” forces on Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza, which martyred six Palestinians and wounded more than 20 others, describing the attack as another war crime and calling on the international community to take concrete action to stop the ongoing violence.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the bombing of the medical facility west of Khan Younis, which targeted patients and healthcare workers, amounted to a full-fledged war crime and an unprecedented act of terrorism.

Qassem stressed that “Israel’s” continued attacks on hospitals and its repeated violations of humanitarian principles were a direct consequence of the international community’s failure to hold “Israeli” leaders accountable.

He also held the Board of Peace and its Director-General, Nickolay Mladenov, responsible for what he described as their silence over “Israeli” violations and failure to take effective measures to stop them.

The Hamas spokesperson urged Arab and Muslim countries participating in the Board of Peace to adopt a firm position, warning against allowing their involvement in the body to serve as political cover for continued “Israeli” attacks.

Qassem further argued that “Israel” had disregarded the efforts of mediators and guarantor states, continuing its military operations without meaningful restraint or accountability.

He called on all parties involved in the ceasefire arrangements to take practical measures to halt ongoing violations and ensure that the “Israeli” authorities comply with the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

According to Gaza’s Civil Defense, the latest strike hit the second floor of Nasser Medical Complex. The hospital director reported extensive destruction in the intensive care and surgical departments.

The “Israeli” military claimed that the attack targeted a Hamas member inside the hospital.

The strike followed other “Israeli” attacks across the Gaza Strip that martyred seven additional Palestinians.

Since October 2023, the “Israeli” military campaign in Gaza has martyred more than 74,600 Palestinians and injured nearly 176,000, according to figures cited in the report. Approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure has also been destroyed.

Meanwhile, violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect in October 2025 have reportedly resulted in at least 1,622 Palestinian deaths and more than 5,878 injuries, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.