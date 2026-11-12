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Vahidi: Sanctions Cannot Stop Iran’s Missile Development

Vahidi: Sanctions Cannot Stop Iran’s Missile Development
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By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards (IRG), Major General Ahmad Vahidi, has stressed that no threats or sanctions can prevent Iran from advancing its missile capabilities, reaffirming the country's commitment to strengthening its defense industry.

In a message issued on Thursday to mark National Aerospace Day, commemorating the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hassan Tehrani Moqaddam, regarded as the founder of Iran's missile programme, Vahidi praised the personnel of the IRG Aerospace Force as the successors to his legacy.

He recalled that Tehrani Moqaddam developed Iran's first missiles despite limited resources, relying on strong faith and determination.

Addressing IRG Aerospace Force personnel, Vahidi said they were continuing the same path by building military capabilities deep inside mountains and underground facilities to strengthen the country.

He urged the force's members to preserve Tehrani Moqaddam's legacy through innovation, creativity, perseverance and adherence to the Holy Qur’an, stressing that their dedication and hard work were contributing to a stronger Iran.

Vahidi also paid tribute to martyred IRG Aerospace Force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh and other fallen members of the force, urging personnel to continue their path and expressing confidence in their eventual victory.

Tehrani Moqaddam was martyred on November 12, 2011, alongside 16 other comrades, in an explosion at the Amir al-Mu'minin garrison in Malard, west of Tehran. The blast destroyed a building used as a missile arms depot and was attributed to the movement of high-explosive munitions.

Vahidi's message comes days after Iran unveiled a newly constructed underground weapons manufacturing facility operated by the IRG.

During the inauguration of a new missile city belonging to the Aerospace Force on Tuesday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi warned that Iran's adversaries would face successive surprises in any potential future conflict.

Iran missileprogram IranSanctions IRG

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