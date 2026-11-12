Iran Reports Two More Tanker Incidents in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The Public Relations Office of the Iranian Army announced on Thursday that two additional tankers had been involved in incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.

“ This afternoon, two tankers that had disregarded warnings and switched off their radar systems, entering a restricted and unsafe area in the eastern Gulf of Hormuz, caught fire after colliding with a naval mine,” the office said.

It held US President Donald Trump responsible, citing Washington’s role in imposing the restrictions on the Strait, and also blamed the vessels’ owners for what it described as falling for the US president’s propaganda.

The announcement follows reports of a similar incident in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday night.

In the early hours of November 12, the Islamic Revolution Guard (IRG) Navy announced that two oil tankers carrying a combined total of more than four million barrels of oil had been involved in an incident while navigating an unauthorized southern route through the Strait, despite repeated warnings from the maritime traffic monitoring center.

According to the IRG Navy, the incident caused two major explosions and left both vessels unable to move.

The statement reiterated the IRG Navy’s warning to vessels operating in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz against switching off their navigation systems or cooperating with the US military to transit through unauthorized routes, warning that they could face similar consequences.