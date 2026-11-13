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Iran Responds to Sirik Attack: IRGC Destroys US Early-Warning Radar in Bahrain

Iran Responds to Sirik Attack: IRGC Destroys US Early-Warning Radar in Bahrain
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By Staff, Agencies 

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] announced that its Aerospace Force has targeted and destroyed an early-warning radar belonging to the US military on the island of Bahrain.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the IRGC said the operation was carried out in response to an enemy airstrike on a telecommunications tower in Sirik, southern Iran.

“IRGC Aerospace Force fighters targeted and destroyed the early-warning radar of the invading Americans on the island of Bahrain a few hours ago, in response to the enemy’s aerial aggression against a telecommunications tower in Sirik,” the statement said.

IT further warned that “This constitutes a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to put an end to its aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz. If violations and aggressions are repeated, the IRGC Aerospace Force is on full alert to respond without geographical limits.”

“Companies that violate the rules and are deceived by the invading enemy will face even more severe punitive measures,” the statement warned.

Iran strait of hormuz war on iran UnitedStates

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