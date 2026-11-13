Iran Deploys Missiles With 2-Ton Warheads

By Staff, Agencies

The Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Major General Mostafa Izadi announced that Iranian forces are launching missiles equipped with two-ton warheads at targets 1,500 kilometers away.

Izadi further warned that any threat against the country would be met with an immediate, effective and deterrent response without geographical limitations.

Speaking at a funeral ceremony for 110 martyrs of the Sacred Defense in Tehran on Friday, Izadi said the enemy has directly entered the battlefield after realizing that its agents and mercenaries are incapable of standing against the Islamic Revolution.

He said the aggressors have sought to dismember Iran, overthrow its political system, deprive it of its nuclear and missile capabilities, weaken the Resistance Front and plunder its oil resources, as they had done in Venezuela, in an attempt to humiliate the Iranian nation.

l Izadi stressed that Iran's military capabilities and deterrence have reached a level at which frontline missile commanders are launching missiles carrying two-ton warheads over distances of 1,500 kilometers, thwarting enemy plots against the country's security and power.

He added that enemy bases on land and at sea have come under devastating attacks by Iranian fighters, noting that fear of Iran's military capabilities has prompted the adversaries themselves to acknowledge a sharp depletion of their missile stockpiles and resources.

The IRGC deputy commander emphasized that Iran's Armed Forces would deliver an immediate, effective and regret-inducing response to aggressors in the face of any threat, regardless of its level or nature. They would also act "without any geographical limitations" to crush the roots of oppression and arrogance, he added.

The remarks came amid Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei’s emphasis on maintaining intelligent combat readiness and maximum deterrence against potential threats.