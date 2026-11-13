Settler Attacks Injure Palestinians, Poison Livestock Across West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Settler attacks across the occupied West Bank on Thursday left several Palestinians injured, vehicles damaged, and livestock poisoned, as "Israeli" ooccupation forces [IOF] raided multiple towns and tightened restrictions on Palestinian movement.

In Atara, north of Ramallah, dozens of settlers attacked Palestinian homes, injuring residents and vandalizing vehicles. The IOF subsequently stormed the town, firing live ammunition and tear gas while intervening to protect the attackers.

Elsewhere, settlers assaulted Palestinian vehicles near the Halamish roundabout and injured two residents in Burqa, east of Ramallah. Occupation forces also sealed the entrances to Silwad, raided the town, and established a military checkpoint east of al-Taybeh.

Near Areeha, 13 sheep died and several others were poisoned after settlers sprayed toxic substances around a farm belonging to the Mleihat family near al-Auja.

The family had previously been forcibly displaced from the Arab al-Mleihat community. Meanwhile, IOF raided Burin, south of Nablus, imposed a curfew, and shut down commercial establishments.

Settlers also seized a vehicle after assaulting its passengers between al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and Salfit. Further confrontations erupted in Qabatiya, south of Jenin, while settlers raided al-Sila al-Harithiya.

In occupied Al-Quds, occupation authorities continue to impose arrests, judicial proceedings, deportation orders, and home confinement on Palestinian residents, alongside restrictions on movement.

In the latest case, Raeda Saeed turned herself in to begin serving a one-year prison sentence at "Damon" Prison after spending two years under house arrest.

Her imprisonment comes amid growing calls for Palestinians to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday and maintain their presence at the holy site.