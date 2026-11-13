Mamdani Moves to Disband NYPD Protest Control Unit

By Staff, Agencies

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is finalizing plans to disband a specialized police unit responsible for counterterrorism and crowd control, Politico reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Mamdani pledged to dismantle the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group [SRG] during his 2025 mayoral campaign following accusations that its officers used excessive force against protesters.

According to Politico, the mayor is considering replacing the SRG’s protest-response function with a civilian-led unit focused on de-escalation, which could assist police in making arrests when necessary.

The new unit could operate under Mamdani’s Office of Community Safety, established earlier this year. The plan could be announced as early as this week and formalized through an executive order.

“As the mayor has said, our administration will disband the Strategic Response Group and separate protest response from counterterrorism,” Mamdani’s spokeswoman, Dora Pekec, said, promising further details soon.

Established in 2015, the SRG came under increased scrutiny over its handling of the nationwide unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020. In 2023, the NYPD agreed to restrict the unit’s deployment at peaceful demonstrations and prohibit the practice of surrounding and trapping protesters without grounds for arrest.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has called for the SRG to be removed from protest policing, arguing that its aggressive tactics escalated peaceful demonstrations into violent confrontations. He also accused the NYPD of obstructing misconduct investigations.

Mamdani has argued that counterterrorism operations should be separated from policing demonstrations to protect constitutional rights while maintaining public safety. Last month, the mayor ordered the first comprehensive review of the NYPD’s use-of-force policies in a decade, aiming to “strengthen accountability when police officers are accused of serious misconduct.”

Mamdani’s broader police reform agenda has drawn criticism from police unions. In October, Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry accused the mayor of appeasing his “radical base,” warning that the proposed overhaul would not make New Yorkers safer.