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Iran’s Top General: Merest Aggression to Draw Devastating Response

Iran’s Top General: Merest Aggression to Draw Devastating Response
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By Staff, Agencies 

The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Major General Ahmad Vahidi warned that even the slightest aggression against Iran would be met with devastating and painful blows.

Speaking on Friday at the funeral ceremony for 110 unidentified martyrs of the Sacred Defense, Major General Vahidi said the enemy should learn from the repeated defeats it has suffered, otherwise "greater lessons are on the way.”

The IRGC commander stressed that "the slightest aggression will be answered with devastating and painful strikes."

The warning comes as senior Iranian military commanders have reiterated that any renewed US-“Israeli” aggression would trigger a much more powerful response.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi recently warned that previous retaliatory strikes were only the beginning, stressing that Iran possesses the capabilities to deliver far more devastating blows.

Iran IRGC war on iran UnitedStates

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Last Update: 13-11-2026 Hour: 02:32 Beirut Timing

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