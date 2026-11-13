Berlin Demands Austerity While Splurging on Ministries

By Staff, Agencies

The German Taxpayers Association has criticized Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government for spending millions of euros on office furnishings and decorations while urging citizens to tighten their belts amid mounting economic pressures.

According to government figures disclosed following a parliamentary inquiry by the opposition Alternative for Germany [AfD], the country's 16 federal ministries spent approximately €5.8 million on furniture and decorations between May 2025 and mid-October 2026.

The Foreign Ministry topped the list with €840,000, followed by the Defense Ministry with €813,000. Purchases included furniture, carpets, lamps, paintings, sculptures, and ornamental plants.

Association President Reiner Holznagel described the spending as unjustifiable, arguing that politicians demanding austerity from citizens should first demonstrate financial restraint themselves.

He urged lawmakers to scrutinize the expenditures.

The revelations come as Merz's government pursues major military expansion and continues substantial military assistance to Ukraine while considering cuts to social spending.

Germany's 2026 budget allocated a record €108.2 billion to defense and approximately €11.5 billion in military aid to Kiev, following the relaxation of constitutional borrowing restrictions.

Merz has pledged to transform the Bundeswehr into Europe's strongest conventional military force, citing the alleged Russian threat.

Moscow has repeatedly dismissed claims of plans to attack NATO as baseless, accusing European leaders of using them to justify increased military spending.