Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Berlin Demands Austerity While Splurging on Ministries

Berlin Demands Austerity While Splurging on Ministries
folder_openEurope... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The German Taxpayers Association has criticized Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government for spending millions of euros on office furnishings and decorations while urging citizens to tighten their belts amid mounting economic pressures.

According to government figures disclosed following a parliamentary inquiry by the opposition Alternative for Germany [AfD], the country's 16 federal ministries spent approximately €5.8 million on furniture and decorations between May 2025 and mid-October 2026. 

The Foreign Ministry topped the list with €840,000, followed by the Defense Ministry with €813,000. Purchases included furniture, carpets, lamps, paintings, sculptures, and ornamental plants.

Association President Reiner Holznagel described the spending as unjustifiable, arguing that politicians demanding austerity from citizens should first demonstrate financial restraint themselves. 

He urged lawmakers to scrutinize the expenditures.

The revelations come as Merz's government pursues major military expansion and continues substantial military assistance to Ukraine while considering cuts to social spending. 

Germany's 2026 budget allocated a record €108.2 billion to defense and approximately €11.5 billion in military aid to Kiev, following the relaxation of constitutional borrowing restrictions.

Merz has pledged to transform the Bundeswehr into Europe's strongest conventional military force, citing the alleged Russian threat. 

Moscow has repeatedly dismissed claims of plans to attack NATO as baseless, accusing European leaders of using them to justify increased military spending.

Russia germany ukraine

Comments

  1. Related News
Berlin Demands Austerity While Splurging on Ministries

Berlin Demands Austerity While Splurging on Ministries

2 hours ago
Putin Holds Talks with US Envoys on Ukraine Settlement

Putin Holds Talks with US Envoys on Ukraine Settlement

17 hours ago
Spain Sees Largest General Strike in 14 Years 

Spain Sees Largest General Strike in 14 Years 

one day ago
Mass Bomb Hoax Sparks School Evacuations across Europe

Mass Bomb Hoax Sparks School Evacuations across Europe

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 13-11-2026 Hour: 02:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot