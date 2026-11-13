Nvidia Scandal Triggers US Congressional Probe

By Staff, Agencies

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have been asked to testify before the Senate Banking Committee in early December amid national security concerns surrounding an alleged Chinese espionage scandal and US chip exports to China.

Senator Tim Scott requested their testimony following reports linking Huang to Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of gathering information for Beijing and attempting to influence restrictions on advanced chip exports.

The FBI has opened an investigation, while Nvidia's board has launched its own probe. Huang's testimony is voluntary, but lawmakers warned they could resort to subpoenas.

The controversy intensified after Nvidia announced Huang's immediate departure as CEO, president, and board member, ending his 33-year tenure. Colette Kress was named interim CEO.

Huang had previously acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, while media reports alleged additional relationships involving company employees.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department had reached no conclusions regarding the espionage allegations, which Beijing strongly rejected.

Meanwhile, Lutnick faces questions over the Commerce Department's approval of Nvidia chip exports to China, including H20 processors in July 2025 and more powerful H200 chips in December under an arrangement granting Washington a 25% share.

His spokesperson confirmed that he had agreed to testify as lawmakers examine whether national security risks were adequately assessed.