By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah has strongly condemned the repression facing the Bahraini people, denouncing the kingdom's regime for suppressing peaceful opposition to its policies of subordination and submission.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

At a time when the tyrannical United States and criminal 'Israel' are committing aggression against Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, and countries across the region, stripping them of security and stability and seeking to redraw the region according to an "Israeli" blueprint, efforts must be united to confront this aggression and strengthen cooperation among regional countries.

Yet we find Bahrain's regime growing intolerant of its people's opposition to its policies of subordination and submission, pursued both domestically and internationally, in defiance of their will and at the expense of their interests.

This demands a stand of solidarity and that we, alongside the peoples of the nation, raise our voices to expose the injustice inflicted upon the Bahraini people. The regime is employing various forms of repression against peaceful protests and their rejection of turning Bahrain into a platform for aggression serving the United States and the Zionist entity, and a theater for continued oppression.

The despotism and political arrests targeting Bahraini scholars, prominent figures, and citizens, alongside forced deportations, citizenship revocations, and death and prison sentences against hundreds of scholars and citizens, constitute unacceptable tyranny, condemned on humanitarian and political grounds, and a source of continued concern that serves only the interests of the enemies.

Our people in Lebanon, who resist the "Israeli" occupation, express their rejection and condemnation of the political oppression inflicted upon the brotherly people of Bahrain. We call for a review of the policies pursued toward them, in the hope that Bahrain may achieve security, stability, and the national consensus that guarantees both.