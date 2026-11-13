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Four Turkish Soldiers Die in Military Helicopter Crash
By Staff, Agencies
Four Turkish military personnel died after an S-70 military helicopter crashed in Malatya province in eastern Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Thursday. The cause of the crash remains unknown.
The helicopter went down around 6:45 PM local time in the Samankoy neighborhood of Malatya's Yesilyurt district.
Local media reported that a fire broke out at the crash site and spread to a nearby house.
In a statement, the Defense Ministry confirmed the deaths of the four personnel and extended condolences to their families, describing the incident as an accident whose cause has yet to be determined.
The S-70 belongs to the Black Hawk family of military utility helicopters manufactured by US company Sikorsky Aircraft.
The aircraft can carry up to 11 soldiers in addition to its crew.
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