Four Turkish Soldiers Die in Military Helicopter Crash

By Staff, Agencies

Four Turkish military personnel died after an S-70 military helicopter crashed in Malatya province in eastern Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Thursday. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The helicopter went down around 6:45 PM local time in the Samankoy neighborhood of Malatya's Yesilyurt district.

Local media reported that a fire broke out at the crash site and spread to a nearby house.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry confirmed the deaths of the four personnel and extended condolences to their families, describing the incident as an accident whose cause has yet to be determined.

The S-70 belongs to the Black Hawk family of military utility helicopters manufactured by US company Sikorsky Aircraft.

The aircraft can carry up to 11 soldiers in addition to its crew.