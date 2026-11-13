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Four Turkish Soldiers Die in Military Helicopter Crash

Four Turkish Soldiers Die in Military Helicopter Crash
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By Staff, Agencies

Four Turkish military personnel died after an S-70 military helicopter crashed in Malatya province in eastern Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Thursday. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The helicopter went down around 6:45 PM local time in the Samankoy neighborhood of Malatya's Yesilyurt district. 

Local media reported that a fire broke out at the crash site and spread to a nearby house.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry confirmed the deaths of the four personnel and extended condolences to their families, describing the incident as an accident whose cause has yet to be determined.

The S-70 belongs to the Black Hawk family of military utility helicopters manufactured by US company Sikorsky Aircraft. 

The aircraft can carry up to 11 soldiers in addition to its crew.

turkey accident PlaneCrash

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Last Update: 13-11-2026 Hour: 02:32 Beirut Timing

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