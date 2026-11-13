Mossad Chief Overhauls Iran Operations After Failed Regime-Change Bid

By Staff, Agencies

Mossad Director Roman Gofman is pursuing a major internal restructuring of the intelligence agency alongside a shift in its operational doctrine toward direct intelligence operations conducted by "Israeli" personnel, moving away from reliance on foreign agents and armed groups, French intelligence outlet Intelligence Online reported.

The new approach, dubbed "Blue & White," follows the failure of previous "Israeli" operations to achieve regime change in Iran. It aims to reduce dependence on Iranian Kurdish groups, supporters of the former Iranian monarchy, and Arab factions in Khuzestan, whose performance reportedly disappointed "Israeli" officials during efforts to destabilize the Iranian government.

Since taking over last June, Gofman has rapidly reshuffled Mossad's senior leadership, replacing officials overseeing intelligence, Iran-related affairs, and special operations, including the head of the Caesarea unit.

The restructuring has reportedly benefited figures aligned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and departed from the agency's traditional practice of maintaining leadership continuity following a director's appointment.

Intelligence Online linked the changes to Gofman's efforts to secure his position amid the possibility of a new "Israeli" government led by Gadi Eisenkot.

The outlet noted that Gofman could face political uncertainty if the government changes, particularly given his appointment by Netanyahu.

The report also cited "Israeli" Channel 12, which said Netanyahu and Gofman had sought to advance renewed military aggression against Iran ahead of the October 27 elections, but faced opposition within the "Israeli" government and pressure from Washington.

The shift also reflects an attempt to distance Mossad from the strategic assumptions of former director David Barnea, whose approach relied partly on the expectation that "Israeli" intelligence operations could eventually trigger the overthrow of the Iranian government.

The failure to achieve that objective following the June 2025 military operations exposed the agency to criticism over its intelligence assessments and regime-change strategy.