Araghchi: Failure to Hold Aggressors Accountable Threatens Global Security

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that failing to hold the US and “Israel” accountable for their aggression against Iran would undermine international law and place the security of all countries at risk.

In an article published by Kyodo News, Araghchi reiterated that the US-“Israeli” attacks against Iran “constitute a clear violation of the prohibition on the use of force and an infringement of Iran's sovereignty.”

He said the US military attack had not been authorized by the UN Security Council, adding that allegations of possible future threats could not, in themselves, provide a sufficient legal basis for invoking self-defense.

Araghchi warned that the consequences of such violations extend “far beyond Iran's security or the balance of power in the Middle East,” arguing that the credibility of the international legal order, established to prevent states from using force at will, was at stake.

“If power is permitted to prevail over law, Iran will not be the only casualty. The foundations of the international legal order, and the authority of the UN Charter itself, will also be at risk,” he said.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that the failure to hold aggressor states accountable would mean that “no country's security can be taken for granted.”

He described the prohibition on the use of force as “a binding obligation that applies equally to all states,” rather than a concession made by powerful countries to weaker ones.

Araghchi also called on Washington to end its aggression against Iran, respect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and provide reparations for the damage caused by what he described as unlawful and unjustified strikes. He stressed that these were “matters of legal obligation, not political goodwill.”

Referring to attacks on schools, sports stadiums, civilian infrastructure, and nuclear facilities subject to International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards, Araghchi said the strikes must also be assessed under international humanitarian law.

He emphasized the obligations of parties to armed conflicts to distinguish between military targets and civilians, avoid disproportionate attacks, and take all feasible precautions to minimize civilian harm.

He further affirmed that Iran “retains the right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter in response to an armed attack.”

The US and “Israel” launched another round of aggression against Iran on February 28, approximately eight months after carrying out attacks on the country. Iran responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting the “Israeli”-occupied territories, as well as US bases and interests across the region.