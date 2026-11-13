Hezbollah Condemns the ’Israeli’ Attack on Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah strongly condemns the terrorist and brutal aggression carried out by the "Israeli" enemy through targeting the Surgery Building at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of several civilians and injuries to numerous doctors, patients, and hospital staff, while rendering the building out of service. This constitutes yet another clear-cut war crime, added to the enemy’s long record of crimes and attacks against hospitals and medical facilities.

This crime, which further demonstrates the inherently criminal nature of this enemy, comes as it continues its brutal genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. It constitutes a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian laws that require the protection of medical facilities and their personnel. Targeting such facilities, medical teams, patients, and the wounded cannot be justified under any pretext or claim. The continued shameful international and Arab silence in the face of these crimes and massacres will only encourage the "Israeli" enemy to commit further crimes and continue its genocidal war against the Palestinian people.

While reaffirming its full solidarity with the Palestinian people and their Resistance in confronting the Zionist aggression, Hezbollah calls on the international community, as well as international and human rights organizations, to assume their responsibilities and take effective measures to stop these crimes and hold the enemy and its leaders accountable for the violations and massacres they continue to commit.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Friday, November 13, 2026

3 Jumada al-Thani 1446 AH