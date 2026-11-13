Yemen Reports Operations Against Saudi Military Sites

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted a gathering of Saudi officers at Jabal Hadid camp in Aden governorate, southern Yemen, a military source told the Sanaa-based SABA news agency on Friday, as Yemeni forces continued operations against Saudi military and strategic sites.

Meanwhile, Saudi attacks on Yemeni territory continued, leaving two civilians martyred and four others injured in Saada governorate, northern Yemen.

In Taiz governorate, Saudi aircraft resumed raids on al-Shamaytin district, striking the city of al-Turbah with two airstrikes. The attacks followed four earlier airstrikes on Naqil al-Hajma in the al-Maqaremah area of the same district.

On Thursday, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that Yemeni forces had targeted Aramco facilities in Riyadh with a drone, saying the operation had achieved its objective.

Saree also announced three operations deep inside Saudi territory. Two targeted pumping station No. 7 along the East-West pipeline using a drone, while the third struck an oil facility in Yanbu. He said the targets had been hit accurately.

Other operations targeted a military cargo aircraft at Sharurah airport with a drone and Khamis Mushait airbase with a ballistic missile, which Saree said had directly hit its target.

On internal fronts, Yemeni forces carried out six military operations on Thursday, launching six ballistic missiles against Saudi troop concentrations along several axes.

The targets included forces at Haraz camp, where operations were overseen by Saudi officer Badr al-Harbi, as well as positions in Ras al-Ara and Haraz in Lahij governorate. Saree said the operations left dozens killed and wounded among the targeted ranks.