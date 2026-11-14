Netanyahu Holds Talks on Renewed Attacks Against Iran Amid “Israeli” Political Transition

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has discussed the possibility of launching renewed military attacks against Iran with Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming “Israel’s” next government, according to “Israeli” media reports on Friday.

Channel 12 reported that the meeting took place on Thursday, with Netanyahu seeking to brief Eisenkot on intelligence assessments concerning Iran. An informed source cited by the broadcaster suggested that the information presented could influence Eisenkot’s understanding of Netanyahu’s motives for considering another military confrontation with Tehran.

According to the report, Eisenkot had not been informed that Mossad chief Roman Gofman was visiting Washington to discuss the possibility of renewed military action against Iran. The broadcaster did not clarify whether the decision to withhold information about the visit was deliberate.

The discussions come during a political transition in the “Israeli” entity, following Netanyahu’s bloc losing its parliamentary majority in the October 27 elections. Eisenkot has subsequently been tasked with forming a new government.

Eisenkot had previously cautioned Netanyahu against launching unnecessary military operations before the establishment of the next government, amid concerns that major security decisions could complicate the political transition.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” entity’s public broadcaster “KAN” reported that military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir supports the possibility of an operation against Iran but believes the current circumstances are unsuitable for launching an attack.

According to the broadcaster, Zamir favors coordinating any potential military action with Washington and carefully selecting the appropriate timing and conditions.

“KAN,” citing an unnamed security source, reported that the “Israeli” military does not currently identify an immediate Iranian threat that would require another attack. The source also said the military had warned against becoming involved in a prolonged war of attrition and ruled out a renewed war in the coming weeks.

Channel 12 had previously reported disagreements between Netanyahu and Zamir over decisions that could trigger another confrontation with Iran. However, Netanyahu’s office denied those reports.

Separately, the “Haaretz” newspaper reported that Gofman met CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Washington and was expected to hold discussions with US envoy Steve Witkoff as part of “Israeli” efforts to obtain American backing for possible renewed military strikes against Iran.

Channel 13 reported that Gofman was expected to present intelligence concerning Iran’s nuclear program and long-range missile development, alongside “Israeli” allegations that Tehran had violated agreements with Washington.

“Haaretz” noted that neither American nor Israeli officials had publicly commented on the details of Gofman’s Washington visit.

The diplomatic and military discussions are taking place amid growing “Israeli” concerns, according to media reports, that Washington and Tehran could reach an agreement that reduces pressure on Iran without sufficiently addressing its nuclear activities and missile capabilities.

The developments have also raised concerns among sections of the “Israeli” opposition, where questions have emerged over whether major military decisions taken during the political transition could undermine the formation of the next government and complicate the entity’s political future.