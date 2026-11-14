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Microsoft Announces Full Recovery of Consumer Services Following Major Global Outage

Microsoft Announces Full Recovery of Consumer Services Following Major Global Outage
folder_openUnited States access_time 6 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies

Microsoft announced on Friday that all its consumer products and services had fully recovered following a major global outage that disrupted access to several of its platforms for millions of users worldwide.

The company said services across the previously affected environments were fully restored as of 16:10 GMT on Friday, while its enterprise Microsoft 365 services were also showing sustained recovery.

In an update published on its service status page, Microsoft confirmed that the technical issue had been resolved and that the backlog of delayed email messages had been successfully processed.

The outage affected users in at least 70 countries, disrupting access to widely used services, including Outlook email, Microsoft Teams and the company’s artificial intelligence assistant, Copilot.

The disruption caused widespread difficulties for individuals and businesses relying on Microsoft’s platforms for communication, collaboration and daily operations.

Microsoft apologized for the incident and attributed the outage to a technical problem introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade.

The US technology company emphasized that the disruption was not caused by a cyberattack and was unrelated to its artificial intelligence systems.

With consumer services fully restored and enterprise platforms showing sustained recovery, Microsoft said the incident had been remediated.

microsoft UnitedStates

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