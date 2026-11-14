Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem on Hezbollah Martyr’s Day Commemoration

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary Genera His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on the Martyr’s Day Commemoration on November 11, 2026.

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful. Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds. May prayers and peace be upon the noblest of creation, our master, beloved leader, Abu al-Qasim Mohammad [peace and blessings be upon him and his family], upon his pure and immaculate household, his chosen companions, and all the prophets, righteous people and martyrs until the Day of Judgment. Peace, God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

I welcome you all at the various gathering venues marking Martyrs’ Day, at the ten designated locations across Lebanon: the Sayyed al-Shuhada Complex in Beirut’s southern suburbs; the Martyrs’ Hussainiya in Deir Qanoun al-Nahr; the Hussaini Club in the city of Nabatieh; the Hussaini Club in Doueir; the Imam al-Mahdi Complex in Ghaziyeh; the Martyr Mohammad Bjaiji School in Mashghara; the Shrine of Sayyed Abbas in Nabi Chit; the Imam Khomeini Cultural Center in Baalbek; the Sayyed al-Shuhada Complex in Hermel; and the Imam Ali Complex in Maaysra, Keserwan.

I also welcome everyone attending, everyone watching, and everyone following this blessed occasion, Hezbollah’s Martyr’s Day. Peace be upon you all, in whatever rank, position or capacity you hold, and wherever you may be. Peace, God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

Today, I will speak about two subjects. The first concerns martyrdom, the martyr and the martyrs. The second concerns the political situation in Lebanon and the region.

Martyrdom and the martyrs

I begin with martyrdom. God Almighty says in His Holy Book: {Never say that those martyred in the cause of Allah are dead—in fact, they are alive! But you do not perceive it.} [Al-Baqarah, 154] They are alive.

He also says: {Never think of those martyred in the cause of Allah as dead. In fact, they are alive with their Lord, well provided for— rejoicing in Allah’s bounties and being delighted for those yet to join them. There will be no fear for them, nor will they grieve.} [Ali ‘Imran, 169-170] They are alive.

In both verses, God Almighty speaks of martyrs in terms of life: “They are alive, but you do not perceive” and “They are alive with their Lord, well provided for.”

The Noble Prophet Mohammad [peace and blessings be upon him and his family] said: “Whoever sincerely asks God for martyrdom, God will grant him the rank of the martyrs, even if he dies in his bed.”

The fundamental and central objective, therefore, is for martyrdom to be the path through which one upholds the truth and defends it. Death is in God’s hands, but the path of truth may lead to being killed as a martyr in the cause of God Almighty. Even if a person does not ultimately attain martyrdom in the literal sense, and dies in his bed instead, if he remains committed to this path, he is still on the path of martyrdom.

When our Imam Ali [peace be upon him] wrote his covenant to Malik Al-Ashtar, he concluded it with these words: “I ask God, in the vastness of His mercy and the greatness of His power to grant every desire, to bring both you and me to a blessed end of happiness and martyrdom.” This was the prayer of the Commander of the Faithful.

Our Imam Hussein, the Master of the Martyrs of all humanity, said: “I see death as nothing but happiness, and life with the oppressors as nothing but misery.”

Death in the cause of God Almighty is happiness. Martyrdom is therefore a position of pride, honor and success. It represents the highest level of sacrifice that a person can attain in this earthly life for the sake of human happiness. There is happiness for those who set out on a path that leads to martyrdom.

Martyrdom is a divine Islamic teaching of the highest order, one that elevates the exceptional among humanity: those who have attained the highest ranks among people across the world and throughout human history. It is martyrdom undertaken at God’s command and guidance, for the benefit of humanity, because it brings dignity, triumph and victory.

Ahmed Qasir, we chose the anniversary of your martyrdom, November 11, 1982, as Martyr’s Day. This was after “Israel’s” invasion of Lebanon that same year, and several months later, because you set the example. You drove a Peugeot packed with explosives into the headquarters of the Israeli military governor, killing 74 “Israeli” soldiers and officers and wounding more than 100 in a single operation, before ascending to heaven in an act of extraordinary resolve.

Among those killed in the operation were members of the Golani Brigade, intelligence personnel, commanders and officers. It was an extraordinary operation in the city of Tyre, at the Azmi Building. You set a pioneering example that paved the way for high-impact martyrdom operations and demonstrated to the world that martyrdom is the gateway to achieving great results.

All the victories and successes that followed were among the fruits of the martyrdom operation you carried out, and of the sacrifices made by your brothers who followed you on the various fronts of martyrdom.

Blessed be your sacrifice, Ahmed.

Ahmed, you were inspired, and those who inspired you were Imam Khomeini [may God sanctify his soul] and the martyred Imam Khamenei [may God sanctify his soul], following the path of Imam Sadr–may God return him safely, along with his two companions–and the path of the pioneer of Hezbollah’s journey, the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may God be pleased with him].

You came from a family that gave five martyrs. Your family was the first to offer a martyr, and others followed in your footsteps: Moussa, Rabih, Mohammad, known as Majed, and Hassan, known as Abu Zeinab. You were at the forefront of this tradition of giving, demonstrating that you belonged to a journey destined for greatness, because martyrdom itself is great.

Martyr’s Day is the day of all martyrs. It is also the day of all those who remain missing, whose fate we continue to seek to establish and whose families we pray will be granted patience and solace. This journey is also the journey of the wounded and prisoners, of the families, and of all the martyrs of Lebanon–civilians, men, women and children.

This is the journey of Hezbollah, which we wanted to make the journey of the community and the nation as a whole. When we commemorate Hezbollah’s Martyr’s Day, we honor all these martyrs and celebrate this entire journey.

This year, we have given the occasion the name “The Day of the Living.” It is the day of the living martyrs.

The martyrs live on in our lives through their principles and sacrifices. They live on in their families, children and relatives. They live on through the teachings of Islam, following the path of the People of the Cloak [Ahl Al-Kisa]–Mohammad, Ali, Fatima, Hassan and Hussein–and the path of wilaya [guardianship and allegiance].

They live on through the continuation of the resistance and the sacrifices of the martyrs. They live on in the society of resistance, dignity, honor, liberation and sovereignty. They are alive, rejoicing and looking upon us with hope, reassuring us: Do not fear or grieve. The future belongs to you.

Martyrdom is in the cause of God, in the cause of the homeland and the liberation of its land, in the cause of humanity and truth, in the cause of Palestine, and in the cause of dignity. All of these are one and the same: the cause of God Almighty.

Martyr’s Day is also the day of the martyrs’ families, a day to renew our pledge and allegiance and to safeguard the trust entrusted to us by the martyrs.

This is the day of families who have given without counting the cost. Some families have only one son, and that only son asks his mother and father to sign a consent form allowing him to go, because special permission is required when he is an only child. Yet he insists on going. More importantly, his parents agree willingly and with complete peace of mind. They regard it as an achievement that they have made and something they should be proud to support.

We have many martyrs who were their parents’ only children. We also have families with two, three, four and even five martyrs. These are numerous families, and their fathers and mothers tell us that they are still ready to give more, despite everything they have already sacrificed. These are truly great and honorable families.

Since 1982, we have come to see the emergence of what we call the “martyr family”: families in which the father, mother, young man, child, daughter and son have all been martyred in the cause of God Almighty.

That is a martyr family. Indeed, I tell you today, praise be to God, that we have reached the stage of becoming a martyr society. And together, we are all alive: those of us who remain here on earth and those who look down upon us from heaven. By God’s permission, we will remain alive in this way.

Our people, you are the noblest, purest and most honorable among us. You are the steadfast and the self-sacrificing. You are the living, and with you come dignity and honor.

To the families of the martyrs, you are the heart and soul. You embody dignity and honor. You are the future of life, and you carry the banner of divine justice alongside Imam Mahdi [may God hasten his reappearance].

All of you, our people, the noblest, purest and most honorable, are entrusted with upholding the call: “Never shall we submit to humiliation.”

On this day, I urge everyone to read the biographies of the martyrs and learn about their lives, so that they may witness the greatness of their sacrifices. Today, as I have said, we commemorate Martyr’s Day and honor the families of the martyrs, the wounded, the prisoners, all those who remain missing, and everyone who stands alongside the resistance.

The political situation in Lebanon and the region

Turning to politics, “Israel’s” aggression against Lebanon and the region, fully backed by the United States, is part of a major and dangerous project. We are witnessing a phase aimed at reshaping the region through the establishment of Greater “Israel”, backed by a tyrannical America that seeks hegemony over our region and the world. This is part of its vision for reorganizing a region over which it seeks total control.

Some may say that the Palestinians started this with the Al-Aqsa Flood operation in 2023. No. It was Britain that started it, and it was Western imperialism that started it with the establishment of “Israel” in 1948. That usurping entity was the beginning. The project was, from the outset, one of extermination. They killed and displaced people and transformed Palestine’s entire infrastructure, driving millions from their homes to establish this usurping entity. That is where the aggression began.

Today, what has happened in Gaza–250,000 people killed or wounded, men, women and children, homes destroyed, and an immense catastrophe inflicted on the 2.5 million people living in the Strip–is taking place before the eyes of the world, yet no one lifts a finger.

On the contrary, countries gather to endorse “Israel” and declare that it has the right to defend itself. Not a word is said about the suffering of the people there, civilians who have every right to live. Where is the international voice? Where are the voices of the people? Where is the effective and influential response?

It is true that some people have taken action, and we owe them our deepest thanks. There have been demonstrations, public statements, declarations and other initiatives. But where are the governments? Where is the United Nations? Where are the major powers that claim to champion human rights?

This is an ongoing, clearly established crime. That is where our attention should be directed, not at the Palestinian people defending themselves.

In Lebanon, they tell you that the problem is the resistance’s decision to enter the war in support of Gaza. No, that is not the problem. Lebanon has been under occupation, and it has been subjected to “Israeli” aggression since 1948. In 1978, part of Lebanon was occupied. In 1982, the “Israeli” occupying entity reached Beirut. Even before the support front was opened, the Shebaa Farms, the Kfar Shuba Hills and several disputed points remained under occupation.

The occupation is the problem. It is the occupier that constantly commits aggression and seeks to expand its control. The support front is not the cause. The occupation is the cause. The resistance is a response, a confrontation and a means of liberation.

Now, what is the case against the Islamic Republic of Iran? It is accused of enriching uranium. Yet an agreement was reached in 2015, including with the United States, and the Islamic Republic has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes in accordance with international law.

But no. They want to deprive Iran of that right, take away its rights and bring it under their control. Listen to what they say: they want regime change, they want to seize its oil, and they want control over all its resources.

So this is not about a country violating international law or posing a threat to others. It is about American tyranny and “Israeli” criminality, and their desire to attack Iran. In any case, it was the United States and “Israel” that started the confrontation with Iran. They launched their aggression openly, before the eyes of the world. This is clear. Iran therefore has the right to defend itself.

The conclusion is that, in the face of this grave threat, aggression must be confronted. Confronting aggression requires resistance: resistance by the army, the people and everyone capable of bearing arms, wherever there is the capacity to resist across our region.

When I declared the unity of the fronts, what did I mean by that? I meant cooperation in the resistance effort to expel the occupier.

Some condemned this and asked: How can you come together like this? How can you accept one side supporting another? Do they not see that tyrannical America, on the global stage, seeks allies and pressures both major and smaller countries to join its alliances for the purpose of aggression?

Yet, at the same time, they condemn resistance movements for cooperating and supporting one another. This is a natural right. In fact, the resistance front should be much broader and more comprehensive, involving many countries and peoples.

It is the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine that needs Iran, Yemen, Iraq and every free and honorable person. They are not the ones who need us; we are the ones who need them.

Lebanon: sovereignty, Resistance and the occupation

First: How should we approach the situation in Lebanon?

We say that Lebanon needs a national effort. And how is patriotism put into practice? Through cooperation, defending our land, protecting our sovereignty and refusing to allow our enemies to control us. This must be done within the framework of the Constitution and the laws, without foreign guardianship and without surrendering any of our rights.

Today, we face a dangerous and expansionist “Israeli” aggression carried out by a criminal entity that is internationally and morally ostracized. Even countries could not bear to have their representatives sit through Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations. This entity is internationally isolated, and we are therefore facing an extremely dangerous situation.

What does the “Israeli” entity want? It wants to strip Lebanon of its strength so that it can occupy its land and establish settlements.

It is time we understood this. They say it, act accordingly and put it into practice. Yet someone comes along and tells you: No, they do not want that. Their only problem is that Hezbollah is resisting them.

Hezbollah resisted them only because they are occupiers. Which came first: the resistance or the occupation? There can be no resistance without occupation. Yet there are people who accept occupation but reject resistance because they lack sufficient national consciousness and the will to confront it.

Had “Israel” been able to advance as far as Sidon, it would not have hesitated. But it could not. The resistance stopped it, the resistance’s people stopped it, and honorable people stopped it at the line where it stands today.

Iran’s assistance to us through the memorandum of understanding also helped de-escalate the situation and brought us to the position we are in now.

We have always said that two fundamental factors brought us to this point.

The first is the steadfastness of the resistance and its people, together with the support of all honorable forces in Lebanon.

The second is the Iranian-American memorandum of understanding, which had the effect of reducing tensions in Lebanon.

Some ask: What has the resistance actually achieved? The resistance has limited the “Israeli” entity’s advance and prevented it from achieving its objectives of consolidating the occupation and establishing settlements. Had the resistance not existed, we would not even be hearing demands for an “Israeli” withdrawal, because that demand is not being raised in other places.

The “Israeli” enemy remains an occupying force. That is true. Some say: After everything you have done, it is still occupying our land.

My brother, do not ask me why the enemy commits aggression. Tell the enemy to stop committing aggression.

Someone might say: The enemy is attacking us. What am I supposed to do? I have two choices: surrender to it or fight it. We choose to fight.

Fighting comes with losses. That is true. But if we surrender, nothing will remain. That is why we choose the best available option: resistance.

The resistance must remain, continue, prepare itself and be ready to fight whenever necessary. It must defend the land.

Indeed, the Lebanese state must put all the necessary conditions in place for the Lebanese army to confront Israel militarily. It must support the people so that they can form a force of auxiliaries to the army in resisting the occupation, and it must provide weapons for all of them.

We ask the government: What have you done to enable the army to protect Lebanon and its people? What have you done to protect your own people?

Have you not seen the United Nations report? Bani Chalocha authored a report entitled The Risk of Ethnic Cleansing of Shiites in Southern Lebanon. It documented the displacement of 1.2 million people during the “Israeli” aggression, the destruction of 27,000 homes, 182 public buildings and 35 schools.

This is an impartial report. In any case, the facts are widely known. But what is the international response? How should we deal with this situation? The priority should be to put an end to the aggression, not to talk about the resistance.

And, on top of that, five embassies–those of the United States, Britain, Australia, Japan and Canada–issue a statement inciting against the resistance and urging Lebanese lawmakers, ministers and officials to confront their own people.

They are brazenly interfering in our domestic affairs while not saying a single word about the “Israeli” occupation. These countries are interfering in our internal affairs. They should keep quiet and learn some manners. Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry should summon them and issue a warning as a first step. What business do they have interfering in Lebanon?

Today, delegations and representatives from various countries come to Lebanon and contact the Lebanese government and officials. Listen to their statements. Every one of them speaks about supporting Lebanon and demands that Lebanon disarm Hezbollah under the pretext of establishing a state monopoly on weapons. Not one of them utters a word about the “Israeli” occupation.

People, the problem is the occupation, not the resistance. The resistance defends, protects and prevents “Israeli” expansion. That is its role. But these countries are working to advance their own interests.

In any case, what should we expect from countries that support the “Israeli” entity?

They have even gone so far as to criticize the Lebanese army, questioning why it does not fight and provoke internal conflict in Lebanon.

The army’s role is to preserve civil peace. Its role is to defend Lebanon. These countries want an army that kills its own people. They want an army that plunges the country into internal conflict and destroys it. No. This is absolutely unacceptable.

We have an honorable national army, from its leadership to its rank and file, its personnel and its officers. They work to protect civil peace, and their priority is to ensure “Israel” leaves Lebanon. As for the other matters, they know how to fulfill their duties in due course.

Those who criticize the army, whether inside or outside Lebanon, want to serve the “Israeli” project after “Israel” failed to achieve its objectives. They are acting as instruments of that project because they are demanding precisely what “Israel” demands.

If you believe “Israel” will not stop attacking us unless we disarm, and that it will continue its aggression otherwise, then let it attack. What concern is that of yours? We are the ones paying the greater price, not you.

But are you prepared to hand us and the entire country over to the “Israeli” entity just to secure a few personal gains? Absolutely not. You have got it wrong. This country belongs to all of us, and we must protect it together. We are responsible, and so are you.

Where is the sovereignty that the political authorities claim to be working toward? “Israel” is killing and destroying. At the very least, come out every day and publicly protest. File complaints with the Security Council and take concrete positions. When these foreign delegations come to see you, demand that they raise their voices alongside you and call for “Israel” to leave.

But there is no action whatsoever, not even a symbolic gesture, not even a small step or a word.

I call on the Lebanese authorities to stop talking about establishing a state monopoly on weapons while the country remains under aggression. That is simply another way of describing the disarmament that Israel wants to impose through its aggression.

The whole world knows that disarming the resistance is an “Israeli”-American demand being made of the Lebanese authorities.

Some people come along and say: Let me swear to you that this is a national position! There is a Lebanese expression: “The opportunity came, and God provided the answer.” In other words, when someone was asked what he thought about swearing an oath, he said: “The opportunity came, and God provided the answer.” There is nothing easier than for someone to make claims and speak about them.

But the truth is as clear as daylight: there will be no state monopoly over the resistance’s weapons, no regulation, no restrictions and no disarmament of the resistance under the conditions of Israeli occupation. This is not provided for in the Constitution, nor in the Taif Agreement. No one has the right to prevent people from defending themselves and their homeland.

The authorities say they stand with Lebanon and its interests. I want to ask the political leadership: Why are you binding yourselves, before the international community, to positions that serve the “Israeli” project?

Keep quiet for a little while. Not every time you issue a statement does it have to be about establishing a state monopoly on weapons. Instead, issue statements condemning the aggression and demanding that it end. Speak about political, economic and social reforms. Focus on matters that benefit and protect the country.

Stop submitting yourselves for approval. Every time you commit yourselves to something, they hold it over your heads and say: You are the ones who said this. My brothers, why do you say it? Why do you commit yourselves when Israel makes no commitments, America makes no commitments, and nobody does anything?

Second: The priority is to stop “Israeli” aggression, secure the enemy’s withdrawal from our country, allow people to return to southern Lebanon and begin reconstruction.

These are the conditions that must be met. We are saying this so that everyone understands that the “Israeli” project is the real danger and must be the priority.

As for the political authorities’ decision to pursue the framework agreement, this agreement amounts to a series of concessions made for nothing.

You know that the framework agreement has two major problems.

The first is that it opened the door to engagement with the “Israeli” entity for free, without securing any gains for Lebanon. They claim we have no choice but to negotiate. We say: Fine, we have no objection to negotiations, but they must be indirect. That means negotiations can continue.

The second problem, and the more important one, is this: Does anyone enter negotiations, present an agreement and surrender everything, including sovereignty, without receiving anything from the other side before negotiations even begin?

In my view, there is no longer any need for negotiations, because what you included in the framework agreement has already given “Israel” everything it wants, leaving you with nothing. So that is the end of the matter.

Agreements are normally drafted after discussions and dialogue, once the parties have reached an understanding on programs and timelines and established the relevant rules. They do not begin with someone simply declaring: This is what must be done, and that is that.

No one writes an agreement before negotiations even begin. No one accepts an agreement dictated to them by the Americans and Israelis. Some have even said that had the “Israelis” themselves wanted to write this agreement, they could not have drafted it in such a way.

I call on the Lebanese authorities to reconsider and withdraw from this course. At the very least, you have an argument to make: several months have passed, and “Israel” has not taken a single step toward implementing this agreement.

Regardless of its content, the way it was reached or everything that has been said about it, you can say: We want to review it. We want to reopen discussions and return to indirect negotiations.

You are capable of reversing course, especially since this framework agreement runs counter to the Taif Agreement, the Constitution, the laws and national sovereignty. It has divided the country vertically in a deeply misguided way. This cannot work now, and it will not work in the future. Abandon it and pursue something beneficial instead.

The political shifts in the United States and “Israel”

Today, we have an opportunity–a good opportunity. Trump has been defeated in the elections.

Some people argue that American policy remains the same, whether under Democrats or Republicans. My brother, whether it remains the same or not, has he taken a blow or not? Has he been humiliated or not? Has he suffered a crushing defeat or not?

A political earthquake has taken place in America. This is the man who has been confronting Iran, Lebanon, Palestine and Yemen, and wreaking havoc across the world, even in Canada and elsewhere. He has suffered a defeat, and his defeat will undoubtedly have certain positive repercussions for us.

How significant those positive effects will be is not the point. What matters is that he has been dealt a blow. This project can no longer continue as it was. That is a positive development.

Netanyahu, too, has been dealt a blow. Some tell you that “Israeli” policy remains the same. Fine, whether it is one policy, two or three, what matters is that the man who acts like an emperor, believing he can do whatever he wants, has been brought down.

How he was brought down is not important. Even if his own people are the ones who bring him down and prevent him from becoming prime minister again, that means they themselves can no longer tolerate him or what he is doing, whether to us or to them. The repercussions are both domestic and international.

Yes, we can say that Trump has been defeated and Netanyahu has been defeated. The Islamic Republic, the resistance in Palestine, the resistance in Lebanon, all those resisting in Yemen and Iraq, all free peoples, all the voices raised by freedom-loving people around the world, and all the demonstrations held even in Western countries and the United States–all of them contributed to the success represented by this resounding political downfall.

We will see how we deal with whoever comes to power in their wake.

As far as Lebanon is concerned, when faced with a choice between sovereignty, protected by the army, the resistance and the people, on the one hand, and foreign tutelage, occupation and surrender on the other, our choice is sovereignty.

What will Israel do? Expand its aggression? We will confront it, and we will remain steadfast, God willing.

What is the responsibility of the political authorities? It is to help secure Lebanon’s sovereignty, not to help “Israel” achieve its objectives.

We call on the authorities to stand with us under the banner of sovereignty, unity and liberation.

We call for the Lebanese army to be funded through the state budget. Do not accept conditional assistance. We do not want foreign aid for the army when its providers openly tell you: We will give the army assistance if it kills its own people.

And you follow them, pleading: Please, give us assistance. They tell you: No, first you must kill them. In fact, they will not even give you the assistance until you kill them. They want you to kill your own people first and only then will they provide the aid.

This is the ultimate humiliation.

We do not want foreign assistance for the army. It should rely on its own resources and capabilities. We must fund it through the state budget. That is both our right and our duty.

Today, we must understand the broader global picture.

Since the end of the 40-day battle and war, Iran has moved into a different position. Iran has established itself as a pivotal country, and the future regional landscape will be shaped by Iran’s position and that of the countries around it. These countries will help shape that future.

The regional order will change, but not along American-”Israeli” lines. That model is over. We are now entering a new phase.

In Lebanon, “Israel” will not be able to establish a lasting presence. It will leave sooner or later because we are determined, and our resolve remains firm as we uphold the trust of the martyrs.

Today presents an opportunity for the Gulf states and the countries of the region–Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey and all the Gulf countries–to reach an understanding with Iran on shaping the future of the region. That opportunity exists now, or in a month, two months or three months. But it is there.

We call for an end to the war in Yemen and for the Yemeni people to choose their own future. The killing of civilians cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Let us put our affairs in order, bring ourselves together and reach a point where the countries of our region can determine their own futures independently.

The strength of the Resistance and its popular support

Third: We are strong–stronger than they are.

We are strong because of our faith and because our cause is just. We are the people of this land. We are strong because of our immense sacrifices and the blood of the martyrs, which gives life to our dignity and liberates our land.

We are strong because of our unwavering steadfastness and firm resolve–men, women and children. Our entire society is a society of steadfastness, a society whose determination cannot be broken.

It is true that we are militarily weaker. But when has the resistance ever been militarily stronger? Military weakness can be remedied. What matters most is belief in the resistance, the will to confront the enemy and the determination to remain steadfast.

Our homes have been destroyed. That is true. But those who built them the first time can rebuild them a second, third and fourth time. What matters is the will to do so.

They say Hezbollah is weak because its decisions are made in Tehran. Others say they do not know whom to talk to because all the leaders have been martyred.

These are attempts to undermine Hezbollah’s morale and to conceal their own subservience, their lack of independence and their lack of will.

Otherwise, how are the battles being managed? How were the Battle of the Mighty [Uli al-Ba’s] and the Devoured Chaff [Al-Asf al-Ma’kul] operations conducted? Everyone was taken by surprise. What were they surprised by? Were there angels? Yes, there were angels, praise be to God Almighty. But there were also human beings directing both people and angels.

Who confronted the enemy? Who managed the operations? Who took part in the funerals, the scouting activities, the municipal elections and all the revival and activity we are witnessing despite every difficulty?

We are confident, God willing, and reassured by God’s words:

{Do not falter or grieve, for you will have the upper hand, if you are [true] believers.} [Ali ‘Imran, 139]

We will always stand with the resistance because it offers hope, and because its sacrifices promise a better future.

We do not stand with surrender. Nor do we accept defeat–a defeat that begins and will not end until our very existence is erased.

We are the people who proclaim: “At your service, O Hussein!”

Do you want to know how strong we are? Look at the statistics from the Consultative Research Center.

According to respondents, their living conditions have deteriorated compared with last year. As many as 80% said their economic situation was worse.

But another issue emerged as even more important to them. What percentage considered it their top priority? Eighty-two percent said that ending the occupation and stopping the aggression was the most important issue.

Those who said resistance was necessary at the present stage accounted for 90%. Meanwhile, 84% said weapons were essential for protection and deterrence as long as the threat persisted. And 86% said the framework agreement compromised the national interest.

Where were these surveys conducted? In the Shiite community. In other words, these are figures reflecting the views of the Shiite community. Between 80%, 85% and 90% of respondents support the continuation of the resistance and are prepared to endure the hardships and sacrifices involved.

There was also a note accompanying the findings. The researchers wanted to point out that the survey had been conducted before the housing assistance was provided, because they believed the percentages might rise even further after that assistance.

I say to the Consultative Research Center: With or without housing assistance, we have a people unlike any other. We have families who deserve to be held in the highest regard. We have people who make sacrifices without hesitation, who give without expecting anything in return. These people will continue to stand at 85%, 90% and 95%.

We are not alone. We also have national-minded people standing with us in Lebanon.

A second National Gathering was held in Lebanon, attended by 290 prominent figures from different sects and regions, from Beirut and elsewhere.

They included members of parliament, current and former ministers, presidents, representatives of political parties and forces, cultural, social, trade union and media figures, university professors, and religious scholars from different sects.

All these people attended as delegates and representatives. They did not come as members of a single organization; there was genuine diversity among them.

There were 290 participants at the second National Gathering. I salute you, members of the National Gathering. You have demonstrated that you are worthy of a free, independent and patriotic Lebanon.

Conclusion: Rebuilding Lebanon and safeguarding its sovereignty

I will conclude by saying this to the political authorities and all political forces in Lebanon:

Let us rebuild our country together. Let us return depositors’ money, rescue Lebanon from the darkness created by those who have failed, and protect it from the empty rhetoric of those who sow discord and those who rely on American tutelage.

Let us focus on people’s salaries and the social situation. Let us make confronting “Israel” and expelling it from Lebanon a priority, alongside all these other issues, so that we can rebuild our country.

Lebanon belongs to all of us. We are partners in building it, and we must share the cost of protecting it and safeguarding its sovereignty. We will not allow those who promote internal discord, the agents of American tutelage and “Israel’s” accomplices to surrender even an inch of our country. They are incapable of doing so.

We are ready to reach understandings on even the most complicated issues. We are even prepared to discuss the question of weapons, but only after “Israel” withdraws and foreign tutelage ends.

We have the November 27, 2024 agreement, UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the Armistice Agreement. These are existing reference points to which we can return. They provide us with a basis for action, while also giving others their due.

We therefore call for Lebanon’s sovereignty to be secured and for the country to be rebuilt on the basis of these agreements and resolutions, within the framework of the Taif Agreement and the Constitution, without unilateral decisions, without monopolizing authority and without dividing or fragmenting the country.

A salute to all the martyrs on Martyr’s Day, particularly Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Hajj Imad Mughniyeh and all the martyrs who made sacrifices along this path.

God willing, we will succeed together and triumph together. Whoever stands with God has nothing to fear.

{For it is Our duty to help the believers.} [Ar-Rum, 47]

May peace, God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.