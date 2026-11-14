Eric Trump-Linked Firm Eyes 1,000 Robots for IOF Aggression in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

A company partly owned by Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, is negotiating a deal to supply the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] with up to 1,000 humanoid robots for operations in Gaza's tunnel networks, according to the Financial Times.

The proposed agreement would expand the military activities of Foundation Future Industries, where Eric Trump serves as chief strategic advisor and holds a financial stake.

Company co-founder and president Mike LeBlanc said he met with senior occupation forces officers in September for preliminary discussions and toured tunnels using the company's Phantom MK1 robot.

He also confirmed that the company was communicating directly with the IOF' chief of staff. No formal agreement has been announced, and the occupation authorities declined to comment on the discussions.

LeBlanc described the robots as capable of autonomous tasks, including detecting tripwires and disabling booby traps, but indicated that their intended applications could eventually extend to combat.

He declared that "combat is the noblest" task the machines could perform, arguing that robotic deployment could reduce the risks faced by troops.

However, the report provided no details about safeguards for Palestinian civilians or mechanisms to ensure human control over decisions involving lethal force.

The prospect of deploying autonomous humanoid robots in combat has raised serious concerns among critics of military AI.

Stacie Pettyjohn, director of the defense program at the Center for a New American Security, described lethal humanoid robots as "a lot of people's worst nightmare," noting that the international debate over their authorization remains unresolved.

She also highlighted uncertainty surrounding the practical implementation of human oversight in such systems.

The proposed deal has also drawn attention to Eric Trump's financial and political connections.

Foundation Future Industries, founded in 2024, and a company it acquired have reportedly received more than $70 million in US military contracts and funding for testing and development.

A major Pentagon procurement contract was awarded after Eric Trump joined the company in March. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren questioned the arrangement, accusing the administration of potentially turning the Pentagon into a source of financial benefits for the president's family.

LeBlanc denied that Eric Trump helped secure the contracts, while the latter's spokesperson insisted he had no involvement in the company's management or government procurement activities.

The negotiations over Gaza remain preliminary, with no confirmation that the company's robots have participated in combat operations.