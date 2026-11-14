Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

NGO Founder: US Acts Like ‘Mafia Boss’ in Middle East

NGO Founder: US Acts Like ‘Mafia Boss’ in Middle East
folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is behaving like a "mafia boss" in the Middle East, pressuring regional countries to comply with its demands or risk military aggression, Miko Peled, founder and director of the Palestine House of Freedom, said Friday.

Speaking during an RT panel discussion on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks blaming Iran for regional instability, Peled said Gulf states fear defying Washington could leave their countries in ruins, citing US military interventions in Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen.

"The US operates like a mafia boss," Peled said, arguing that Gulf countries cooperate with Washington not out of trust but out of concern for their survival.

Meanwhile, Tehran University Professor Seyed Mohammed Marandi identified the occupation entity as the main source of regional instability, citing Palestinian displacement and the ongoing genocide in Gaza. 

He also accused Washington of contributing to the destruction of Iraq and Afghanistan and supporting the war in Syria.

Lebanese Army Military Academy Professor Naim Joseph Salem warned that Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, could regret hosting US military bases if the US-"Israel" war against Iran escalates further.

Israel Iran gulf states war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates USBases

Comments

  1. Related News
NGO Founder: US Acts Like ‘Mafia Boss’ in Middle East

NGO Founder: US Acts Like ‘Mafia Boss’ in Middle East

3 hours ago
Eric Trump-Linked Firm Eyes 1,000 Robots for IOF Aggression in Gaza

Eric Trump-Linked Firm Eyes 1,000 Robots for IOF Aggression in Gaza

4 hours ago
US: Bomb at Illinois Ethanol Plant Forces Evacuation

US: Bomb at Illinois Ethanol Plant Forces Evacuation

4 hours ago
US Navy Removes Destroyer Cmdr. as Congress’ Top Doctor Resigns Amid Allegations

US Navy Removes Destroyer Cmdr. as Congress’ Top Doctor Resigns Amid Allegations

5 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 14-11-2026 Hour: 03:48 Beirut Timing

whatshot