Ro Khanna Urges Democrats to End Military Aid to “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

US Representative Ro Khanna urged Democrats to reject AIPAC's influence and halt military assistance to "Israel", while confirming that he was considering seeking the presidency in 2028, Anadolu reported.

Addressing the second day of the "What's Next" gathering of Democratic candidates and strategists in Denver, Khanna advocated ending weapons transfers to "Israel" as part of a broader agenda covering foreign policy, immigration enforcement, and accountability for survivors of Jeffrey Epstein.

He called on Democrats to distance themselves from the American "Israel" Public Affairs Committee [AIPAC] and commit to ending US military support for "Israel".

"We will abolish ICE. It demands rejecting AIPAC, pulling out the genocide that Americans saw with their own eyes, and saying zero aid to ‘Israel’, zero weapons to ‘Israel’," he said.

Khanna also argued that opposition to overseas military intervention should guide the next administration.

"The next American president must stand firm and say no more foreign wars. None," he said.

Speaking to reporters after his address, Khanna confirmed that a possible campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination was under serious consideration. He said his travels across the United States were helping him assess public interest in his positions.

"I'm certainly considering it... I'm going around the country seeing whether the message will resonate," Khanna said.

The remarks stopped short of a formal campaign announcement.

Another conference participant, Senator Chris Van Hollen, ruled out a presidential run in 2028 and instead announced his candidacy for Senate majority leader.

"Yes, I'm no longer pursuing that. I believe that the size and scale- of these majorities- provides an opportunity for the Senate to answer the call of the American people," he told reporters.

Alongside his foreign policy proposals, Khanna pledged to dismantle Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE]. The report did not provide details of how the agency's abolition would be implemented.

He also reaffirmed his cooperation with Republican Representative Thomas Massie on efforts to secure accountability for survivors of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Thomas Massie and I are not giving up our fight for survivors, as we just secured 218 signatures on Epstein 2.0," Khanna said.