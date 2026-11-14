“Israeli” Forces Detain 10 Palestinians, Assault Residents in Widespread West Bank Raids

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces arrested at least 10 Palestinians, including a woman, and assaulted several others during a series of military raids across the occupied West Bank early Saturday, as restrictions on Palestinian movement continue to intensify.

According to local sources, the arrests took place during military operations in the northern West Bank city of Nablus and surrounding areas.

“Israeli” military vehicles raided the Balata and Askar refugee camps east of Nablus, the Ein Beit Al-Ma’ refugee camp west of the city, as well as the neighborhoods of Iskan Rujeib, Al-Masakin Al-Sha’biya, Balata Al-Balad and Askar al-Balad.

During the operation, soldiers evacuated a house in eastern Nablus and converted it into a military barracks. They also conducted field interrogations of several Palestinian residents.

Local sources said several young men were injured after being beaten by “Israeli” soldiers during raids in Balata refugee camp and the Balata al-Balad neighborhood.

In another operation, “Israeli” forces raided the town of Tammun, south of Tubas, searching several homes while tightening restrictions at the Ein Shibli military checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley, disrupting residents’ movement.

In Jenin province, troops entered homes in the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of the city, and raided the Wadi Burqin area southwest of Jenin during the early hours of Saturday.

Further south, “Israeli” forces closed a side road near the military gate at the entrance to Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Al-Khalil [“Hebron”], restricting access for local residents.

In Jericho and the Jordan Valley, military forces raided a venue on Friday evening that had been prepared to welcome Mohammed Nasser Al-Hindi, a recently released detainee from Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”]. Soldiers dispersed those gathered and destroyed the venue’s contents.

In the central West Bank, “Israeli” forces raided the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah, and sealed the entrance to Al-Mughayyir village, northeast of the city, preventing residents from entering or leaving.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA also reported that soldiers raided a wedding reception at a hall in Al-Mughayyir on Friday evening and fired tear gas at approximately 150 guests.

According to the agency, troops detained four Palestinians inside the venue, including the groom, Hassan Abu Aliya, and assaulted them before releasing them several hours later.

The latest raids come amid an escalation in attacks by the “Israeli” military and “Israeli” settlers against Palestinians and their property throughout the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the war on Gaza in October 2023.

These operations have included killings, mass arrests, home demolitions, arson attacks and the destruction of agricultural land, alongside continued settlement expansion and the displacement of Palestinian communities.

Palestinians warn that these measures are contributing to efforts to consolidate “Israeli” control over the occupied territory and pave the way for its formal annexation, further undermining prospects for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.