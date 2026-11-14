Netanyahu Eyes Iran Escalation to Block Political Rival

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" opposition figures fear outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could provoke a renewed war with Iran to obstruct the formation of a new government led by his rival, Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, according to political sources cited by Al-Monitor.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that Mossad chief Roman Gofman is visiting Washington, where he has met with CIA Director John Ratcliffe and is expected to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He may also travel to Miami for talks with White House envoy Steve Witkoff. The visit reportedly forms part of Netanyahu's efforts to pressure US President Donald Trump into resuming war against Iran.

The political uncertainty in "Israel", alongside Trump's shifting positions on Iran, has intensified tensions following three years of war and inconclusive results in the October 27 elections.

Netanyahu recently met with Eisenkot to brief him on security and diplomatic developments, following a letter in which the opposition leader urged restraint during the political transition.

Eisenkot warned Netanyahu against making major security decisions before the incoming government assumes office, particularly deploying occupation forces without a direct and imminent threat.

He also cautioned against involving the security establishment in constitutional disputes or allowing political considerations to influence security decisions.

War Minister Yisrael Katz rejected the opposition's demands, arguing that the outgoing government did not require opposition or judicial approval to conduct wars against Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman questioned the outgoing government's authority to initiate a war without parliamentary oversight and the approval of relevant security institutions.

Separately, Channel 12 reported disagreements between Netanyahu and occupation forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir over the Iran file.

Zamir reportedly considers Netanyahu's proposed moves reckless and believes they could drag the occupation entity into another confrontation with Tehran.

These concerns come amid reported manpower shortages and difficulties rebuilding military capabilities, raising fears that "Israel" could face Iran without sufficient US support.