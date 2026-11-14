Tanker Crashes into Docked US Cruise Ship, Capsizing Vessel in Mississippi River

By Staff, Agencies

An asphalt tanker collided with a docked cruise ship in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Friday, causing the passenger vessel to capsize and throwing people into the Mississippi River.

Videos circulating from the scene show the much larger Atlantic Asphalt tanker striking the side of the American Heritage cruise ship with considerable force.

The cruise vessel, operated by American Cruise Lines, was carrying approximately 180 passengers and crew members when the collision occurred.

Following the impact, the American Heritage rolled onto its side and partially sank, prompting an immediate rescue operation involving tugboat crews, police officers and emergency response teams.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno confirmed that everyone aboard the cruise ship was successfully rescued. She added that 32 people were transported to hospitals, although none had sustained critical injuries.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry described the outcome as remarkable, considering the number of people aboard the vessel and the difficulties involved in rescuing passengers from the water.

"It is a literal miracle on the Mississippi," Landry told reporters, praising the emergency responders who helped evacuate those aboard.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that the Atlantic Asphalt may have experienced a steering failure before striking the docked cruise ship.

The American Heritage is a 90-meter-long paddlewheel vessel built in 2015. It was completing an eight-day cruise along the Mississippi River when the incident occurred.

The Atlantic Asphalt, meanwhile, is a 160-meter-long tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands. The vessel was built in China in 2017.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision and the circumstances that led to the tanker striking the stationary passenger vessel.