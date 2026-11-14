Zelensky Accuses SpaceX of Politically Throttling Starshield

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has accused SpaceX of concealing the reasons behind restrictions on Ukraine's Starshield satellite system, arguing that the measures appear politically motivated rather than technical.

Speaking Friday, Zelensky said speed restrictions imposed over the previous five days had prevented Ukrainian drones from exceeding 161 km/h, disrupting operations across the frontline.

He claimed the limitations had also hindered Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian jet-powered Shahed drones and carry out strikes against military targets in Russian-occupied territories.

Zelensky said Kiev had raised the issue with SpaceX, the Pentagon, and the US State Department, but the company denied imposing restrictions, attributing the problems to technical issues.

He rejected that explanation, saying repeated tests had confirmed widespread disruptions.

Ukraine suspects Washington may be using the restrictions to pressure Kiev into making concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On negotiations, Zelensky rejected surrendering the Donbas region, revealing that US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff had discussed the possibility of Ukraine giving up the territory in exchange for NATO membership or similar security guarantees.

He insisted that any settlement must include a ceasefire and meaningful Western-backed security guarantees.

He also dismissed Putin's proposed humanitarian ceasefire in Kostiantynivka as an attempt to facilitate Russian occupation of the city, while accusing Moscow of seeking control over additional Ukrainian territories.

Zelensky further warned that Russia's renewed demands to reshape Europe's security architecture reflected its ambitions to redraw continental borders.

Meanwhile, he said European leaders had pledged additional military and energy assistance, including ammunition for F-16 fighter jets.

He urged the US Congress to increase pressure on Moscow through sanctions and additional military support for Kiev.