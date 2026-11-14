Manila Welcomes World Leaders Ahead of Major ASEAN Regional Summit

By Staff, Agencies

Leaders from Southeast Asia and international dignitaries began arriving in the Philippine capital, Manila, on Saturday ahead of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN] Summit and related meetings, scheduled to begin on Sunday.

The three-day gathering, chaired by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is expected to focus on regional security, economic integration, trade and cooperation with international partners.

Among the prominent arrivals were UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, according to the Philippines’ ASEAN chairmanship.

Other leaders and officials arriving included Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hang Chuon Naron.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said at least 19 world leaders and heads of international organizations were expected to participate in the summit.

US President Donald Trump is also scheduled to attend a special ASEAN-US summit on November 17, highlighting Washington’s engagement with Southeast Asian countries.

Ahead of the main gathering, ministers representing ASEAN’s 11 member states signed the Digital Economy Framework Agreement on Saturday, according to the Philippine News Agency.

The agreement seeks to strengthen regional digital cooperation by facilitating cross-border electronic commerce, digital payments, data protection and cybersecurity collaboration.

More than 100 outcome documents are expected to emerge from the summit and its associated meetings, covering a broad range of issues, including regional security, trade, investment and international cooperation.

The gathering will conclude on Tuesday with the Philippines formally transferring ASEAN’s rotating chairmanship to Singapore, marking the end of Manila’s leadership of the regional bloc.