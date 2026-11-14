Philippines and Brazil Deepen Trade, Energy and Defense Ties

By Staff, Agencies

The Philippines and Brazil have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation across trade, agriculture, energy and defense following a historic state visit by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to Manila.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Lula discussed expanding investment opportunities, generating employment and strengthening food and energy security during their bilateral meeting, according to the Philippine Presidential Communications Office on Saturday.

The Philippines expressed particular interest in accessing Brazil’s agricultural technologies and expertise, especially in livestock production, animal health and modern farming practices.

According to a statement published by the Philippine presidential office, Manila hopes to benefit from Brazilian experience to improve domestic food production, strengthen food security and prepare for the potential effects of a major El Niño weather phenomenon.

The discussions also covered renewable energy, biofuels, education, scientific research, technological development and cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

Defense cooperation was another key subject, with both countries exploring opportunities for joint research, technological development and potential co-production of defense equipment as the Philippines seeks to strengthen its domestic military industry.

During the meeting, Lula invited Marcos to visit Brazil accompanied by a large business delegation to explore additional opportunities for commercial partnerships, investment and economic cooperation.

The bilateral discussions were followed by the presentation of signed agreements intended to expand economic relations and encourage exchanges in technology and other strategic sectors.

Marcos also hosted a state luncheon in honor of the Brazilian president, whose visit marked the first time a sitting Brazilian head of state had officially visited the Philippines.

Addressing the gathering, Marcos highlighted the cultural similarities between the two countries, drawing comparisons between Brazil’s concept of gambiarra and the Filipino idea of diskarte, both of which reflect creativity, resourcefulness and the ability to overcome challenges.

The Philippine president expressed confidence that closer cooperation between Manila and Brasilia would create lasting economic opportunities and strengthen relations between the two countries.