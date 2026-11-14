Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins Wins Alaska Governorship, Ending Republican Control

By Staff, Agencies

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has won Alaska’s gubernatorial election, defeating three Republican candidates and ending the party’s control of the governor’s office, according to election projections by NBC News and the Associated Press.

His victory marks another Democratic gain in the 2026 US elections, with the party expected to control 30 of the country’s 50 governorships next year after flipping six states.

At 37, Kreiss-Tomkins is set to become the youngest governor in Alaska’s history and the youngest serving governor in the United States when he takes office.

The former state lawmaker defeated Anchorage businesswoman Bernadette Wilson, former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and former Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor in the race to succeed outgoing Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy, who was barred from seeking another term because of term limits.

Alaska’s electoral system allows the four candidates receiving the most votes in the primary, regardless of political affiliation, to advance to the general election. Although the state uses ranked-choice voting, Kreiss-Tomkins secured more than 50% of the initial vote, eliminating the need for additional rounds of counting.

Former Democratic state Senator Tom Begich, who finished narrowly behind Kreiss-Tomkins in the August primary, subsequently withdrew from the contest to consolidate support behind his fellow Democrat.

Wilson, who received an endorsement from US President Donald Trump, finished second but was unable to overcome Kreiss-Tomkins’ lead.

Known by his initials, JKT, Kreiss-Tomkins also secured support from prominent Republicans, most notably Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who endorsed him shortly before Election Day.

Speaking to Anchorage-based NBC affiliate KTUU, Murkowski praised his approach to politics and highlighted his willingness to cooperate across party lines.

During his campaign, Kreiss-Tomkins focused on increasing investment in public education, reducing energy costs, expanding Medicaid access and strengthening protections for Alaska’s fisheries.

He also proposed temporarily halting the development of new data centers until state lawmakers establish appropriate regulations. Additionally, he pledged to oppose direct or indirect government subsidies covering electricity expenses for data center operators.

Kreiss-Tomkins’ victory represents a significant political shift in Alaska, where voters have elected a Democratic governor for the first time since 1998.