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IRG Says It Downed US MQ-1 Drone Over Qeshm

IRG Says It Downed US MQ-1 Drone Over Qeshm
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By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard (IRG) says its air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

In a statement on Saturday, the IRG Public Relations Office said the drone was shot down at around 2:30 p.m. by an advanced air defense system operated by the IRG Aerospace Force.

The statement identified the aircraft as a reconnaissance and combat drone belonging to the US military’s MQ-1 family, describing the interception as another failure of enemy reconnaissance missions.

According to the IRG, the latest interception brings the number of US MQ-1 drones it has destroyed to 17. It also reported that its forces have shot down 56 MQ-9 drones so far.

The MQ-1 Predator is a medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft developed by General Atomics and primarily operated by the US Air Force. It has been widely used in US military and surveillance operations across West Asia and beyond.

The latest downing comes amid heightened regional tensions and repeated threats by American officials and the Zionist regime to launch further aggression against Iran.

Since the war began on February 28, Iranian forces have intercepted and shot down dozens of US aircraft, including drones and manned fighter jets.

The IRG Aerospace Force has also stated that US weapons and military equipment captured by Iran during recent wars are undergoing reverse engineering and redesign.

Iran drone UnitedStates IRG

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