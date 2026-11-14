German Intelligence Chief Warns of Espionage Risks from Connected Cars

By Staff, Agencies

The head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency in Thuringia, Stephan Kramer, has warned that Tesla vehicles could pose an espionage risk, as German officials call for restrictions on parking internet-connected cars near sensitive government and military facilities.

Kramer’s remarks followed the German Army’s decision to restrict access by internet-connected vehicles to sensitive areas of military bases. The measures apply to all manufacturers, including Tesla.

“We should not assume that friends do not spy on one another,” Kramer told Handelsblatt on Friday. “The same security standards should apply to Tesla and all other manufacturers.”

Tesla, an American company led by Elon Musk, an ally of US President Donald Trump, operates a major factory near Berlin, making it one of the few foreign automakers with a significant manufacturing presence in Germany.

According to Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), most new vehicles sold in the country can collect and transmit data, including location information, camera footage, and sensor readings, to manufacturers’ back-end systems.

Handelsblatt reported that there is currently no specific evidence that such data has been used for espionage, although the BSI says customers are often unaware of what information their vehicles collect and transmit.

Kramer warned that cameras and location-tracking systems in connected vehicles can capture sensitive information about military installations, operational procedures, and personnel. He described the restrictions at military facilities as “strongly advisable and therefore proportionate.”

He called for similar measures in particularly sensitive areas, including government buildings, police facilities, intelligence agencies, and other security-related institutions.

Suggested measures include designated parking zones and access restrictions. He also advised civil servants and public employees against discussing confidential matters inside connected vehicles.

Several lawmakers echoed his concerns, including Marc Henrichmann of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Johannes Schaetzl, a digital policy spokesman for the Social Democratic Party’s parliamentary group.

“We must not be naive: Espionage today is no longer carried out solely by agents, but also through technology that we ourselves bring onto our premises,” Henrichmann told Handelsblatt.

Schaetzl expressed particular concern about vehicles manufactured by Chinese automaker BYD, describing them as “black boxes” and questioning what data they collect and who can access it.

The debate comes as competition in the global automotive market intensifies. Last month, Tesla reported delivering more vehicles worldwide than Mercedes-Benz’s passenger-car division in the third quarter of 2026.

The German automaker has faced pressure from US import tariffs and growing competition in China, where domestic manufacturers such as BYD and Xiaomi are challenging established brands.