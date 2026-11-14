Gaza Death Toll Rises as ’Israeli’ Attacks Continue

By Staff, Agencies

Two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded when an “Israeli” drone targeted a group of residents near the Abu Sharkh roundabout, west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, “Israeli” vehicles opened fire east of Khan Younis, while occupation forces carried out demolitions in the city.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that hospitals across the Strip received 16 Palestinians killed and 68 injured over the past 48 hours.

Since the “ceasefire” took effect on October 11, 2025, a total of 1,643 Palestinians have been killed and 5,964 wounded, while the bodies of 850 martyrs have been recovered, according to the ministry.

The cumulative death toll since the beginning of the genocide has reached 74,695, with 176,093 others injured.

The ministry added that 21 deaths were included in the overall toll after their information was completed and approved by the committee responsible for certifying deaths. It said the previous update to the figures was issued on November 7, 2026.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported that a nine-month-old infant had frozen to death, bringing the number of cold-related fatalities in Gaza to 11.

The latest casualties come as “Israel” continues its genocide in the Strip and winter conditions worsen the suffering of displaced Palestinians, who face severe shortages of basic necessities amid the ongoing “Israeli” blockade.