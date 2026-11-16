Yemeni Forces Report Missile and Drone Operations Against Saudi Targets

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that Yemeni forces had targeted Saudi military gatherings under the command of officer Badr al-Harbi in the Kharriz area of Lahj province.

In a statement, Saree said several ballistic missiles were launched at the gatherings, scoring what he described as precise and direct hits.

He reported that the strikes left dozens dead and wounded and destroyed a large number of military vehicles.

The announcement follows a series of operations reported by the Yemeni Armed Forces on Thursday against Saudi military positions and troop concentrations in Aden, Lahj, al-Jawf, and Jizan, using ballistic missiles and drones.

According to Saree, Yemeni forces struck weapons depots at Ras Abbas camp in Aden province with several ballistic missiles and drones, setting the facilities ablaze.

He also announced a missile strike against Saudi force concentrations under the command of Badr al-Harbi in the Kharaz and Khawr Umayra areas of Lahj province. The operation involved several ballistic missiles and reportedly caused numerous casualties.

In a separate operation, Yemeni forces targeted Saudi troops under the command of officer Fares al-Shammari east of al-Jawf province with two ballistic missiles. Saree said the strike resulted in deaths and injuries among the targeted forces.

Another operation targeted Saudi military concentrations in the al-Tuwal area of Jizan with two ballistic missiles, leaving dozens dead and wounded, according to the spokesperson.

Saree also announced two specialized military operations targeting strategic infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The first involved a drone strike against King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which he said successfully achieved its objective.

The second targeted Pumping Station No. 3 along the East-West Pipeline, east of Riyadh, using two drones. Saree likewise confirmed that the operation had achieved its objective.