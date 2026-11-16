Iran Army: Oil Tanker Catches Fire After Striking Sea Mine East of Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army has reported that an oil tanker caught fire after striking a sea mine while sailing through a restricted maritime zone east of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a statement released by the Army’s Public Relations Office on Sunday, the vessel entered a prohibited area and struck a sea mine. The military also stated that the tanker had switched off its navigation systems while transiting the area.

The Iranian Navy warned that vessels attempting to navigate illegally, without prior coordination with the Iranian armed forces or in violation of established maritime regulations, could face the risk of striking sea mines and catching fire.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, following the US-“Israeli” war against Iran, which began on February 28. Tehran subsequently introduced extensive restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

Under Iran’s newly implemented Hormuz mechanism, vessels must obtain explicit authorization from Iranian authorities to ensure safe passage through the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, despite repeated US military assurances that naval escorts would be provided to protect commercial shipping, Iranian authorities maintain that vessels attempting to pass without complying with Tehran’s regulations risk interception and other maritime incidents.