Iran Envoy: Ayatollah Khamenei Sent “Special” Message to Russia’s Putin

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has described a recent message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin as “special,” emphasizing its significance in strengthening strategic relations between Tehran and Moscow.

In remarks to Russia’s TASS news agency, Jalali explained that the main objective of Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaee’s visit to Moscow was to personally deliver an official message from the Leader to the Russian president.

He said the message reaffirmed the importance of bilateral relations and the continuation of high-level consultations between the two countries, particularly amid evolving regional and international developments.

Jalali stressed that Rezaei’s visit reflected the determination of both Tehran and Moscow to preserve and expand their strategic partnership through closer coordination and cooperation.

Earlier this month, Rezaei met with Putin at the Kremlin, where they discussed bilateral relations, regional and international issues, and opportunities to broaden cooperation.

Following the meeting, Rezaei said Ayatollah Khamenei had requested that the message be delivered to Putin at the earliest opportunity. He also revealed that the Russian president had responded by conveying his “warm and sincere greetings” to the Iranian Leader.

Putin welcomed the message and highlighted Iran’s important and constructive role in regional affairs.

The meeting took place amid intensified diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Moscow as Iran addresses the consequences of the US-“Israeli” aggression and pursues arrangements for regional security and postwar reconstruction.

Both countries have repeatedly expressed their commitment to expanding cooperation across political, security, economic, and energy sectors.

Discussions at the Kremlin also addressed the International North-South Transport Corridor [INSTC] and plans to develop Iran’s position as a regional gas hub.

The multimodal transport corridor, designed to link Russia and other parts of northern Eurasia with Iran and markets farther south, represents a key component of broader efforts by Tehran and Moscow to strengthen trade, transportation networks and regional economic connectivity.