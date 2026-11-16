Araghchi to US Officials: Those Who Ignore History Are Destined to Repeat Its Crushing Defeats

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has issued a pointed warning to US officials, including War Secretary Pete Hegseth, cautioning that disregarding international law and relying on military force can lead to disastrous consequences.

In a post published on X on Sunday night, Araghchi responded to remarks suggesting that laws should not be invoked when dealing with men who wield swords.

The Iranian foreign minister recalled that the phrase was originally attributed to a Roman general whose final military campaign ended in a devastating defeat despite having numerical superiority. The general was subsequently beheaded after fleeing the battlefield.

Offering what he described as a more appropriate historical lesson, Araghchi wrote: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

His remarks came amid continued US military threats and confrontational statements directed at Iran. Hegseth and other senior American officials have faced criticism from Tehran for rhetoric that appears to dismiss international law and prioritize military pressure over diplomatic engagement.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any renewed US or “Israeli” aggression would trigger a forceful response, potentially extending beyond the immediate region.

Tehran has also pointed to recent military operations and retaliatory actions against US assets in the region as evidence of its preparedness to confront potential threats.

The Islamic Republic maintains that it will firmly defend its sovereignty and security against any aggression, while reiterating its willingness to pursue genuine diplomacy based on mutual respect, international law and the rejection of the use of force as a substitute for legal principles.