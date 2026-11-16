Italy Fines Meta Nearly $900 Million Over Facebook Users’ Photos and Videos

By Staff, Agencies

Italy’s data protection authority has imposed a €805 million [$887 million] fine on Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, over violations of users’ privacy involving access to photos and videos stored on Android devices without adequately informed consent.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Italian Data Protection Authority said its investigation, launched in July 2025, focused on a Facebook feature that recommends photos and videos from users’ phone galleries for sharing on the platform.

According to the regulator, the feature is activated through a default permission that combines several functions under a single authorization request. The notice asks users to consent to enabling additional features without clearly explaining that permission also allows Facebook to suggest content from their personal photo and video galleries.

The authority warned that once users grant the required permission, the application can continuously access their entire collection of photos and videos. It also raised concerns that neither users nor regulators can independently determine precisely what content is accessed or how it is subsequently used.

As part of its ruling, the regulator ordered Meta to revise its consent procedures within 60 days. The company must clearly explain the purpose of the feature and ensure it remains disabled by default unless users provide separate and informed authorization.

The watchdog said the issue could affect a substantial number of people, given that Italy has approximately 20 million Android users. It also accused Meta of failing to cooperate adequately with the investigation.

Furthermore, the authority indicated that it could launch a separate investigation into another feature introduced earlier this year, which allows Facebook to process users’ gallery content through cloud-based services.

Meta has rejected the penalty and announced that it intends to appeal, describing the fine as disproportionate.

A company spokesperson argued that the feature is designed simply to help users share photographs and videos, maintaining that users must grant permission through their device settings before it can function and can withdraw that permission whenever they choose.

The latest penalty comes amid mounting legal and regulatory challenges facing the technology giant over its handling of personal information and user safety.

Last month, a court in New Mexico ordered Meta to pay $25 billion in civil penalties over violations of the state’s Unfair Practices Act. The New Mexico Department of Justice described the decision as a landmark victory and one of the largest financial penalties imposed on a corporation in US history.

The case followed years of scrutiny over Facebook’s privacy practices, particularly after the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal. The British political consulting firm obtained personal information belonging to tens of millions of Facebook users without their consent and used the data for political targeting, including during Donald Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign.

The New Mexico proceedings also addressed broader allegations that Facebook had misled users about its privacy protections, third-party access to personal information, and content moderation practices.

Meanwhile, Meta faces additional regulatory pressure in the European Union, where authorities have preliminarily concluded that the company failed to adequately assess and address potential risks to users’ well-being associated with features encouraging compulsive platform use.

These features include autoplay, infinite scrolling, push notifications, and highly personalized recommendation algorithms. The EU proceedings could result in a penalty of up to 6% of Meta’s worldwide annual turnover.

No final decision has been issued in that case, and Meta has rejected the allegations.

The latest Italian ruling adds to growing international scrutiny of Meta’s data collection practices and raises renewed questions about how much control users actually have over their personal information when using major social media platforms.