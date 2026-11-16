Egypt Boosts Domestic Energy Supply as New Mediterranean Gas Field Begins Production

By Staff, Agencies

Egypt has officially begun natural gas production from the offshore Mina West field in the Mediterranean Sea, marking a new step in the country’s efforts to strengthen domestic energy supplies and reduce dependence on imported gas.

Production started on Sunday, with the field expected to deliver up to 160 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day.

The announcement was made by project partners Shell Egypt and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company [KUFPEC], approximately three years after the field was discovered.

Located within the North East El Amriya concession in the Mediterranean, Mina West is jointly owned by Shell, which holds a 60% stake, and KUFPEC’s Egyptian subsidiary, which owns the remaining 40%.

The partners approved the field’s development in June 2025. As part of the project, a new seven-kilometer pipeline was constructed to connect Mina West to existing West Delta Deep Marine infrastructure.

The extracted gas is transported to the Burullus processing facility before being supplied to Egypt’s domestic natural gas network.

Shell said that making use of existing infrastructure helped accelerate the development process and bring the field into production more quickly.

Dalia Elgabry, Shell Egypt’s vice president and country chair, said the launch of production just three years after the discovery demonstrated the results that could be achieved through early coordination and cooperation among project partners.

She highlighted the role of Egypt’s Petroleum Ministry, the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company, and KUFPEC in facilitating the project’s development and accelerating its implementation.

The launch comes as Egypt intensifies efforts to increase domestic natural gas production through new investments, exploration activities, and the development of existing and newly discovered fields.

The country aims to raise output to approximately 4.2 billion cubic feet per day by the end of the 2026–2027 fiscal year.

The broader strategy seeks to address the widening gap between domestic gas production and growing consumption, strengthen energy security, and reduce the country’s reliance on imported natural gas.

Mina West is expected to contribute additional volumes to Egypt’s domestic supply as Cairo continues pursuing its ambitions to reinforce its position in the regional energy sector.