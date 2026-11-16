Iran Warns US: No Act of Aggression Will Go Unanswered

By Staff, Agencies

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei warned that Iran will not leave any act of military aggression unanswered, stressing that Tehran relies on its own capabilities rather than placing its hopes in other parties.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Baqaei said Iran's use of diplomatic channels should not be mistaken for dependence on any external party.

"We will not leave any military attack or aggression unanswered, and we have proven this in practice," he stated.

Commenting on US claims regarding negotiations, Baqaei said Tehran was not concerned with internal disputes among American officials, denouncing Washington for stripping diplomacy of its meaning.

He stressed that diplomacy should prevent tensions, whereas the US has turned it into a means of setting ambushes and launching surprise attacks.

He added that the international community views American diplomatic claims with suspicion, particularly given Iran's bitter experience with Washington.

Addressing disruptions to US flights, Baqaei said American officials had attributed the problems to outdated equipment and infrastructure.

He questioned Washington's spending priorities, arguing that resources should have been directed toward modernizing navigation systems rather than purchasing weapons used to kill people in Iran.

Baqaei also slammed US officials for showing little concern for their own citizens, arguing that their primary preoccupation was supporting the Zionist entity, which he said has brought nothing to the region but bloodshed.

His remarks came amid repeated warnings from senior Iranian military commanders that any renewed aggression against the country would trigger a forceful response.

On Friday, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi warned that even the slightest aggression would be met with "devastating and painful" strikes.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi said previous Iranian retaliatory strikes were only the beginning, stressing that Tehran possesses the capabilities to deliver far more devastating blows if aggression resumes.