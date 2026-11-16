Eisenkot: Netanyahu Can’t Remain ‘Israel’ PM

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot has said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot “remain at the helm of government for even one more minute” amid reports stating that

Netanyahu’s office engaged in electoral interference.

Eisenkot, tasked with forming “Israeli” entity’s new government, launched a scathing attack on his rival on Sunday, just a few hours after representatives of the two men met to discuss the possible formation of a national unity government.

“The conduct of outgoing Prime Minister Netanyahu and his inner circle poses a tangible, direct and immediate threat to ‘Israeli democracy’,” Eisenkot wrote on X.

“Israeli” broadcaster Channel 12 published a report earlier on Sunday alleging Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, lodged a complaint with the police commissioner’s office against members of the United Arab List [Ra’am] party on the eve of "Israel’s" October 27 election.

Norden reportedly directed police officers to an alleged intelligence source who was a former employee of Netanyahu’s office.

Netanyahu subsequently launched a campaign against Arab-led parties throughout election day. After they won a record 19 seats, he made unproven accusations of electoral fraud.

Netanyahu renewed his appeal to Eisenkot to form a unity government on Saturday, but the opposition leader called the plea a “bluff”.

However, Eisenkot had confirmed talks between his “Yashar” party and the “Likud” party over the proposal for a shared government.

Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot’s bloc has yet secured the 61 seats needed to form a government.