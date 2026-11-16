Canada: We could Work with Chinese Automakers if US Trade Talks Fail

By Staff, Agencies

The prime minister of Canada, Mark Carney, said the country could turn to Chinese automakers if trade negotiations with the US president, Donald Trump, failed to preserve an integrated North American auto industry.

Carney’s comments in Cambodia on Monday came ahead of a planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week in Shenzhen, China, where auto manufacturing is expected to be discussed. The two leaders reached an agreement in January allowing tens of thousands of Chinese electric vehicles into Canada at reduced tariffs.

“We have the best auto workers in the world, and we want them fully deployed, full opportunity, in an integrated North American market,” Carney told reporters in Cambodia. “That market has become less integrated because of US trade actions.”

He said on Monday that negotiations with the US remained his priority, but their outcome could determine whether Canada pursues alternatives involving European, Chinese or Japanese automakers. A day earlier in Manila, in the Philippines, Carney said any trade agreement with Washington must leave Canada with a viable auto industry.

Asked whether potential Chinese investment was leverage in US negotiations, Carney replied: “It’s not leverage. But action, reaction.

“If they [Canada’s auto workers] are not fully utilized in a North American context, that provides other opportunities,” Carney said. “Canada is going to move forward either way.”

The Detroit Three – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis – operate factories across Canada, the US and Mexico, with parts sometimes crossing borders multiple times before a vehicle is completed. Trump has repeatedly pushed automakers to move production to the US from Canada.

Carney said any Chinese investment would have to involve substantial manufacturing in Canada rather than simply assembling imported parts. He said it would need proper labor standards, manufacturing facilities and domestic supply chains that expand over time, including Canadian critical minerals used in electric vehicles.

“It’s not just about kit cars,” he said. “There has to be a manufacturing aspect involved.”

Under a January agreement, Canada reduced its 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles to 6.1%, initially allowing up to 49,000 vehicles annually, with the cap increasing over time. In exchange, China agreed to lower tariffs on Canadian agricultural products, including canola.

Carney said at the time that he expected the agreement to attract Chinese investment in Canada’s auto industry and create jobs.

The deal drew criticism from Ontario premier Doug Ford, whose province is the center of Canada’s auto industry. Ford warned that allowing Chinese electric vehicles into Canada could threaten Canadian jobs and jeopardize access to the US market.

Trump’s tariffs have disrupted Canada’s auto industry, which relies heavily on cross-border production. Canada recently threatened to sue Stellantis after the automaker shifted planned Jeep Compass production from Brampton, Ontario, to Illinois and agreed to sell its idled Canadian assembly plant.