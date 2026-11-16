Australia, UK, Canada and Italy Urge ‘Israel’ to Allow Aid to Gaza ahead of Winter

By Staff, Agencies

Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and Italy have urged the “Israeli” entity to allow critical humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, describing the situation on the ground as “dire”.

The four nations released a joint statement on Monday urging “Israel” to allow 150,000 tents and other vital supplies being held at the border into Gaza ahead of winter, describing the situation on the ground as “dire”.

“We, the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom, are clear that as winter takes hold in Gaza, the humanitarian situation on the ground is dire,” the statement said.

“The recent floods have brought further suffering – and this was only the first storm of the winter. People in Gaza desperately need shelter and humanitarian assistance.”

In Australia, Labor backbencher Ed Husic dismissed the joint call, warning his own government couldn’t “statement our way out of this”.

Husic, a former cabinet minister and vocal critic of “Israel”, told News24: “My view, like a lot of people in the Australian public, is that when you see vulnerable people, especially kids, that are being targeted in horrific ways, that we can’t stand by and literally say we’ll statement our way out of this.”

“When the history is written about our government, this will be one of those things … we should have done different. If there is a chapter in that book that talks about the things we should have done differently … this will be a case in point.”

Husic has previously called for Australia to take more concrete action against “Israel” including further sanctions.

“This situation is entirely reversible … we today urge the government of ‘Israel’ to stop the delays now and allow immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza,” the foreign ministers said.

“The crossings must be opened, and the tents allowed in. Dual-use items necessary for humanitarian operations and early recovery must be granted entry before it is too late.”

Tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been left in waterlogged and damaged tents after deadly storms in the past week. Thousands more have been left without shelter while sanitation infrastructure has also been destroyed by storms.

At least four Palestinian children and a woman were martyred as heavy rains and wind battered fragile, leaky tents.

Australia’s Greens leader and foreign affairs spokesperson, David Shoebridge, said “harsh words” from the government would do little and that Labor should instead take concrete action. He was critical of the government’s previous decision not to join allies to implement an import ban on trade from “Israeli” settlements.

“The ‘Israeli’ government has not responded to harsh words from Australia before, they won’t now. Material action, sanctions on the war cabinet, ending the two-way arms trade, implementing sanctions on illegal settlements as other nations have done. These are real actions the Albanese government can take but has failed to,” Shoebridge said.

Nasser Mashni, the president of the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, also said the criticism from Australia and other countries should be followed by action against ‘Israel’, including further sanctions and a two-way arms embargo.

“As we enter the fourth year of ‘Israel’s’ genocide in Gaza, ‘Israel’ deliberately continues to make Palestinians suffer,” Mashni said.

“Palestinian families are struggling to keep their children warm in flood-soaked tents while ‘Israel’ continues to obstruct humanitarian aid. Penny Wong’s expressions of concern are meaningless without concrete action. International law demands action, not more empty words.”

The group of foreign ministers urged all parties to implement the comprehensive plan for Gaza, respect the ceasefire and “their obligations under international humanitarian law” and allow “aid to reach the people who need it”.