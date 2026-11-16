Xi, Trump and Putin to Hold Historic Trilateral Summit in China on APEC Sidelines

By Staff, Agencies

China’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will meet with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a trilateral summit scheduled for Thursday in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation [APEC] Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced the meeting on Monday, confirming that the three leaders would gather later this week. However, Beijing has not yet disclosed the specific issues expected to feature on the summit’s agenda.

The Kremlin had previously confirmed the planned meeting, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announcing on Saturday that the three presidents would hold talks on Thursday. The White House also confirmed the summit on Friday.

According to Assistant White House Press Secretary Olivia Wales, discussions will include several issues, among them global nuclear disarmament and efforts to reduce nuclear weapons. She said Trump considers the proliferation of nuclear arms a particularly dangerous development.

Before the trilateral meeting, Trump is also scheduled to hold separate bilateral talks with Xi, followed by a working lunch on Thursday afternoon. The meeting with the Chinese president will take place ahead of Trump’s final engagement in China, the three-way summit with Xi and Putin.

The APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting is scheduled for November 18–19, bringing together leaders and representatives from economies across the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said last month that Moscow and Washington had not reached an agreement on arranging a separate bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump on the sidelines of the gathering.

The planned trilateral summit comes amid major international challenges involving nuclear security, global stability and relations among the world’s three major powers.