US, Nine Allies Sign Strategic Pact to Secure Global AI Technologies, Supply Chains

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and nine partner countries have signed a new agreement aimed at strengthening the security of critical technologies and supply chains essential to the development and expansion of artificial intelligence [AI].

According to the US State Department, the agreement was signed on Sunday under the US-led Pax Silica initiative. The document, titled the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity, brings together the United States, Australia, India, the “Israeli” entity Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The initiative seeks to protect sensitive technologies and strategic infrastructure required to support advanced AI systems, including transportation networks, digital platforms, energy facilities, and logistics networks.

The declaration identifies economic security as a fundamental component of national security and emphasizes the need to reduce excessive dependence on individual suppliers or countries by developing diversified and reliable supply chains.

Participating countries also agreed to establish specialized working groups focusing on innovation policies, AI adoption, supply chain coordination and technological security.

The US State Department stressed the importance of international cooperation, stating that no single country could independently secure the foundations of the emerging superintelligence era.

Meanwhile, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the European Commission are expected to join the declaration next week, according to a Financial Times report citing US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg.

The agreement comes amid intensifying global competition over advanced technologies, strategic resources, and control of critical supply chains, particularly as Washington seeks to strengthen technological cooperation with its partners.

Its announcement also precedes a planned trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation [APEC] Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China.

The diplomatic developments are unfolding against the backdrop of continuing US-China trade tensions and broader competition over technological leadership, economic security and the future of artificial intelligence.