Saudi Airstrikes Pound Yemeni School, Market, and Airport

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi warplanes launched a series of airstrikes across Yemen overnight into Monday, targeting a school and a market in Lahj governorate, Hodeidah International Airport, a key road linking Taiz and Lahj, and a fuel station in Amran governorate, according to Yemen's SABA news agency.

In Lahj, Saudi aircraft carried out three raids on Khalid bin al-Walid School and Rubu' Market in the Maqatera district. Another strike targeted the Naqil Hijat al-Abd road, which connects southern Taiz with Maqatera.

The district has witnessed repeated attacks in recent days, including a November 9 strike on a school in the Zariqa al-Sham area.

In separate attacks, Saudi aircraft struck Hodeidah International Airport, south of the Red Sea port city, while another raid hit a fuel station belonging to a local resident in the Harf Sufyan district of Amran. The airport had also been targeted on November 9.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Saudi aircraft had carried out 75 air and missile attacks over the preceding 24 hours against areas in Saada, Taiz, Lahj, al-Jawf, and Marib.

He said the attacks involved F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets operating from Saudi bases, alongside missiles launched from Najran.

Saree also announced that Sanaa forces had launched six ballistic missiles at Saudi troop concentrations in Lahj and two others targeting King Khalid International Airport and a financial center in Riyadh.

He denied Saudi claims that three drones had been intercepted over Mecca and Medina, asserting that Yemeni operations targeted only Saudi oil facilities and military bases.