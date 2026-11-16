Netanyahu’s Office Probed Over Election Fraud Plot

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” police and the attorney general are investigating allegations that officials in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office orchestrated a false vote-buying scandal involving Arab activists in an attempt to undermine last month’s parliamentary election, which resulted in his governing coalition losing its majority.

The investigation focuses on the arrest of three activists affiliated with the “Ra’am” party on October 27, election day, after accusations emerged that they had offered voters money to increase turnout. All three were subsequently released without facing charges, prompting questions about the credibility of the allegations and whether they had been deliberately fabricated.

According to an investigative report broadcast by “Israel’s” Channel 12 on Sunday, Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, contacted the office of Police Commissioner Daniel Levy on the eve of the election, claiming that “Ra’am” activists were involved in suspected vote-buying activities in southern “Israeli” entity.

Norden directed police officials to an intelligence source who could support the accusations. The broadcaster reported that investigators contacted the source before the arrests and discovered that the individual was a former employee of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Several hours later, approximately 14 police officers raided the homes of three Bedouin activists without search warrants. Police subsequently announced that they had found envelopes containing tens of thousands of shekels in cash.

However, no money was discovered at the home of one of the suspects, Saef Abu Reash, a doctor from Rahat. Despite this, he was detained for six days before a court ordered his unconditional release and criticized the handling of the investigation.

The other two activists were also released without charges or restrictions. Both rejected the accusations, maintaining that they had never attempted to purchase votes and explaining that the money found in their homes was intended for charitable purposes.

Following the arrests, Netanyahu and his Likud party repeatedly highlighted the allegations as evidence of electoral misconduct, accusing Arab political parties of attempting to manipulate the election results.

Channel 12 reported that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and the police Investigations and Intelligence Division are now examining whether the information was deliberately planted to provoke arrests and provide political justification for questioning the election’s legitimacy.

Netanyahu’s office has strongly rejected the allegations, describing the report as another false story presented with dramatic music. It maintained that Norden had simply passed information about suspected criminal activity to the police.

The Prime Minister’s Office also denied that Norden had contacted police intelligence officials or investigators, warning that claims suggesting further involvement were false and potentially defamatory.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of an election in which Arab voter participation reached nearly 80%, helping Arab parties secure 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

Netanyahu’s governing bloc obtained 53 seats, while the opposition alliance led by former “Israeli” military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot secured 48 seats, leaving both sides short of the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority.

Addressing the Knesset on November 10, Netanyahu accused Arab lawmakers of seeking the destruction of the Jewish entity and warned against establishing a government dependent on their parliamentary support.

Eisenkot responded by accusing Netanyahu of promoting a violent and racist campaign against Arab citizens for political gain.