Zelensky Exposes Cracks in Ukraine’s Western Support: ’Empty Shells’

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has questioned the effectiveness of international coalitions supporting Kiev, describing some initiatives as little more than "empty shells" despite repeated promises of military and financial assistance.

In his Sunday evening address, Zelensky said he hoped the Coalition of the Willing would help establish a stronger and more unified European position ahead of potential negotiations with Russia.

He also announced a review of existing support coalitions to determine which were delivering tangible results and which had failed to fulfill their commitments.

Zelensky did not identify the initiatives he considered ineffective. However, Western assistance programs have faced mounting financial difficulties, including the Czech-led ammunition initiative and NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List [PURL], through which European allies and Canada finance US weapons purchases for Kiev.

Poland announced it would suspend its contributions to PURL, citing budget constraints and rising domestic defense spending. Some US arms deliveries have also been delayed.

Zelensky renewed his appeal for additional American-made Patriot and NASAMS air defense missiles ahead of the upcoming Ramstein meeting.

Deliveries have reportedly faced delays amid interceptor shortages and competing US military demands linked to the war against Iran.

Meanwhile, US inspectors general warned that insufficient funding for Ukraine-related operations had forced US Army Europe and Africa to divert resources, affecting its readiness, training, and operational capabilities.

Kiev is also struggling to secure long-term financial support from the European Union, with Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Bulgaria opposing German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's push to link approval of the bloc's next seven-year budget to additional funding for Ukraine.

Moscow, meanwhile, has accused European countries of undermining US-mediated peace efforts and insists that Western military assistance to Kiev must end as part of any settlement.